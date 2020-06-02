lady-gaga-and-ariana-grande-conquer-no.-1-with-“rain-on-me”

They climbed the top of the American chart with the single “Rain on Me”, let's talk about the couple Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande which reached the top position of the Billboard Hot 100.

After the first week of its release, “Rain on Me” was placed at No. 1 with 31. 4 million streams, gaining an audience of 11. 1 million on radio and generating 72 thousand paid digital downloads.

Ariana Grande has also achieved a record as the only singer to have had four new singles at No.

1 in an American ranking. Among the singer's other singles 26 year olds who have won No. 1 in the past remember «Thank U, Next» of 2018, «7 Rings» of 2019, and the recent “Stuck With U”, another couple's performance, this time with Justin Bieber

It is no exception Lady Gaga that after the launch of “Stupid Love” last February, depopulated with “Rain on Me” the second single of the new album, Chromatica, revealed to the world last Friday. Since then he has been climbing the Billboard ranking of the top 200 albums.

It is not the first time that Lady Gaga reaches No. 1, it had happened with “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” – both of her debut album on 2008 “The Fame” – then with “Born This Way” the single that gave the album its name on 2011. About eight years have passed for Lady Gaga to conquer this privileged position in the ranking again. Even “Shallow”, however – the Oscar-winning soundtrack from the film “A Star Is Born” – did well, had reached pole position a week after the live performance with the sexy costar and director of the film , Bradley Cooper, at the Academy Awards 2019.

For Gaga, duets are a guarantee of success.

If Tiziano Ferro interviews Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga: «Thanks to my Italian American ancestors I made my dreams come true»

"One World Together Home": the concert in solidarity against the coronavirus (with Lady Gaga, Elton John and the others)