lady-gaga-and-michael-polansky,-it's-a-love-…-«without-pants»

In full sails and «without pants» . The love between Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky back among the trend topic of the American gossip thanks some photos taken recently in Hollywood Hills . The two, in fact, were paparazzati during a tender walk in the famous district of Los Angeles , in love and accomplices: both with the mask , the coffee shaken in one hand and the smartphone in the other.

To catch the attention, however, is the look « no pants »of the American singer , always attentive at new trends fashion: Lady Germanotta – also considered the summer heat – has in fact sported a pink sweatshirt and nothing else visible, except the shoes in pendant . It is not clear if you wear a costume or very short shorts , the fact is that it appeared perfectly at ease with the outfit.

Stefani, class 1986 , is going through a really positive moment : and at a professional level , with the single “Rain on Me” paired with Ariana Grand and who has reached the top of the ranking of Billboard, both on the side sentimental , thanks to the new boyfriend with whom he also spent the quarantine : «During lockdown I quit smoking and would like to also give up alcohol , “he announced.

Merit – perhaps – proper to love : after the surprise closure last year with the historic partner Christian Carino, then the infinite media soap opera linked to his alleged flirtation with Bradley Cooper , Lady Gaga has found her smile thanks to Michael, businessman 33 enne l aureate in mathematics and computer science to Harvard : the two come out of the end of 2019 , then in January I am out in the open .

For a love without veils, precisely.

