lady-gaga:-«i-danced-through-the-pain»

This article has been published on the issue 22 / 23 of Vanity Fair Italia, on newsstands until 17 June 2020.

It is the 11 March 2020, in Los Angeles, and I am about to meet you in the studio that belonged to Frank Zappa and where you composed and recorded your latest album Chromatica .

Flashback: it's the 2007 and I live in Manchester, England. A piece passes on the radio that drives me crazy as much as the character who sings it. It's Just Dance and she is Lady Gaga. It does not look like any of the sexy icons famous in these years 2000, which often put music at the service of the body.

Gaga, despite the evident disruption of his music, hides his face behind a mask, disguises himself, uses exasperated makeup. His is a declaration of intent, free, precise and aware and I, listening to it and looking at it, I think it is a bomb and that the explosion will come very far. His strength and his mystery intrigue me to such an extent that I would like to know the character even beyond music. I still don't know what fate or who is listening to him.

I return to the present, I am agitated. Interviewed thousands of times, I don't know what it's like on the other side of the microphone, when I have to conduct the interview. But she takes care of it.

“Titian! How are you?”. He welcomes me by greeting me in perfect Italian and hugging me in a very strong embrace, full of love and empathy, the last one I receive before the lockdown which in a few days will upset our daily lives and our projects. And at the end of our chat I will think it was nice to receive it from a wonderful human being like her. I will leave our bravest meeting, having listened to a woman and an artist who could simply exhibit awards, successes, even an Oscar, won for the soundtrack of A Star is Born by Bradley Cooper (with Shallow ). A person who instead uses his own visibility to give voice to still uncomfortable issues and talk about creativity and music to heal from pain. A reality that I also know.

And so Lady Gaga is back! Chromatica has arrived and as soon as I listened to it I found it incredible, all about color. How was writing this album therapeutic for you?

«You know, I often said that making music is not therapy, because I have always tried to be very determined in creating different scenarios with my work. This sometimes involves using fantasy and not necessarily writing about your life. In this case, however, when I started composing Chromatica I was in a very gloomy period and my producer BloodPop came upstairs, in the kitchen ( says it in Italian, as a proud Italian-American, ed), to tell me: courage, let's go downstairs to write a song . Then we started writing. Maybe I had an idea for a text or I sat on the piano and played some chords, singing on it. Or it was he who had a beat, an idea for a piece. I like to listen to new songs immediately with the microphone open, ready to record, because my first ideas are always the best. Going back to the point of your question, the truth is that the theme of this album is “dancing through pain”: I wrote the songs and when I listened to the recordings, my … “sing”? “.

Of course, your “singing” … but do you know that “dancing until the pain passes” would be my next question? I love this concept and want to learn more.

«This is exactly the central theme of Chromatica , I noticed replaying the recordings. I thought: my God, I look so happy, full of joy, what a festive celebration. You know, I suffer from depression and it is difficult … I realized that inside me, even when I really feel I have touched the bottom and I am full of sadness, there is still a part that wants to dance, that wants to rejoice, that is so grateful for all she has. So I learned to make music not only for myself. It was therapeutic, but it wasn't just for me. I asked myself: How can I make my stories help others? What can I say, and how can I say it, to help other people dance through their pain? “.

In the song Alice you say you are always in search of Wonderland . On your planet Chromatica , what does God look like as you conceive him? Mine is a “nice” God, a good and funny God.

« I grew up as a Catholic Italian, so I have a bond with God. Not very Catholic, not necessarily Christian, it's just my relationship with something divine, “other”. God is probably a woman, who can know? Or maybe it's an asexual entity, or pure energy. For me the “God of Chromatica ” is anything you want to believe in. When I say that I live on Chromatica , I want people to understand that if they want to come and live there with me it's fine, you are all welcome, but don't come just for aesthetics, because you like appearance. Come because you are interested in paying homage to kindness, love, perseverance, dancing through pain. Otherwise that each one creates his own planet Chromatica , call it what you want. I believe that God is kind. And I believe this because when I was really sick I prayed a lot, I asked God to show me the way. And this happened, through my passion, through my music. In the album there is also a song called Sine From Above , a sign from above. It is a duet with a person to whom I am very attached ( Elton John , ed) and the word “sign” in the title is not written ” sign “, but” sine “, in reference to the sound wave form, sinusoidal ( in English sine wave, ed). All the music is made of sine waves and this made me understand that I could heal thanks to the sound, thanks to the music, and so it was. And when I finally finished working on this album I felt healed, as it hadn't happened for a long time “.

Magnificent. It seems to me that Chromatica speaks a lot about healing. In 1000 Doves chants: «I am not perfect, but I will keep trying ». In my opinion there is not enough talk about mental health. Post-traumatic stress, depression, anxiety, self-harm: stigma is removed, there is “grace” as opposed to “disease”. People don't talk about it. What do you want to say to people who are immobile, in the dark, trapped in the crisis dictated by the stigma?

“I would like to say once and for all that there is no” brand “, the stigma of the disease. Mental health is a reality that affects us all, it is as real as our heart, an arm, a foot. The brain is powerful, it is the second most important organ in the body after the heart. 1000 Doves talks about having someone who he believes in you, who is convinced that you will be fine. Talk about kindness. I am moved because it makes me think of my best friend Bo and how well I love her. I have known her since I was five, she is part of my team, I work with her every day and when I thought I couldn't do it anymore, she was the one who said to me: yes you can do it, hold on, it won't be easy, but you can do it! It gave me that little push I needed to recover. I kept telling her: I'm in pieces, I'm destroyed, I can't fly. But she said: yes you can fly, but you must be patient. I met this very famous woman who gives hugs in life “.

Yes, I have heard of it.

«It's called Amma. Do you know what he said to me? “Time. Sufficient effort. And divine grace. These are the things that will heal you in life. ” It is difficult to accept that you have to be patient, that while you're sick you have to make an effort. Another difficult thing to accept, which you told me and is true, is that even if you have time and you put enough effort into it, nothing will happen in the absence of divine grace. So basically she says that if the universe doesn't align with the things you want and believe in, even if you put in enough time and effort, it doesn't matter. This means that you must have faith. And I had a lot, because I was surrounded by kind people who believed in me and in the end I was able to believe in myself. I hope those who read these words understand the importance of kindness, the importance of reaching out to those who suffer. And if you are the one who suffers, it is right to ask for help. You don't have to be ashamed of it, but if it happens to you, maybe start talking to one person, whom you really trust, and tell her the truth, because that's what really freed me. And if someone comes to you and confides a mental health problem, give weight to what he is saying to you, do not answer: do not be silly, you are crazy to feel like this, look at your life, it is wonderful. I have a beautiful life, but this does not mean that I no longer suffer from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Just a few days ago I had a relapse of traumatic event, triggered by a television program. I found myself trapped in a very powerful mental reaction, I started not to think anymore. When this thing happens to me I feel like I am floating without reference points, disconnected from everything that happens around me, but I have friends who tell me: it won't last forever, hold on, breathe and go back down to earth. So I think kindness is the most important thing. “

Personally I thank you very much for these words. But now let's go back to music because I listened to that fantastic new single Rain On Me with our fellow countryman Ariana Grande. Tell me something about her.

“Well, two Italians on the same song, what's better? Then she is so pretty, I love her a world of good. She is a girl who works really hard and, as I always say, has an angel in her voice. He had difficult moments and wanted to come with me to sing about how we can dance through pain and overcome the traumas of life. I am grateful to you for doing it with me and showing yourself so vulnerable. I love Rain On Me , the text says: “Water falls on me as unhappiness. I'm ready. Bathe me, rain. I'd prefer to stay dry, but at least I'm alive. ” It means that even if I've been crying for a long time, you don't have to think that this can bring me down, because I can always keep crying. I can find myself in the most difficult situations, but I accept the challenge, I accept the obstacle, the tears do not make me less strong. I became stronger through my tears “.

Another song that struck me on the album is Babylon , because it made me think that we are living in a Babylon now, right now! Amid gossip, rumors, confusion, a moment of great controversy, very difficult for the whole world, but especially for Italy. So I ask you please to help me encourage your Italian fans to have hope and, as you say in Babylon , to walk in «city style . “

“Ahhhh! Babylon ! ( is moved , ed). My heart really cries for all those who have suffered and are suffering in Italy right now. And I don't know what I can say, if I don't love you, I love you, I pray for you … I have relatives in Sicily … But I promise you that everything will be fine, that it will pass. You are in my heart and in my prayers. But let's stick together and try to be kind to each other. I have friends who always tell me that when things get tough, it's the time when God is closest to us. I wish all the people in Italy at this moment to feel the embrace of something very divine, like angel wings, which envelop the boot “.

Thank you very much. I read a beautiful interpretation that you gave of the expression “I love you” when you express love but you are saying that you wish someone good. I remember you saying that Italians are special, because they don't just say I love you, but they wish you good. Remember?

«“ I love you ”( in Italian , ed). I think saying “I love you” is beautiful. But saying “I want you to have the best of everything” is kindness. It is not just an expression of what I feel for you, it is how I would like you to be when you are alone, I would like you to be kind to yourself. It's one of those things that makes me happy to be an Italian American woman. When I am on television and everyone is watching me, I like to say that I am grateful to my ancestors, who arrived here in America from Italy working hard to make their children study, to give a better life to my parents, who in turn have allowed me to realize my hopes and dreams. I am very grateful for this Italian American spirit and for all it means “.

The manager enters: «Guys, time to go!», Warns us that the time available to us is over. And there the circle closes. Gaga gives me his last sentence in Italian: «Sorry, my fault, I'm a chatterbox». Well, Lady Gaga, Italy loves you. And me too.

