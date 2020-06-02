lady-gaga:-«thanks-to-my-italian-american-ancestors-i-made-my-dreams-come-true»

“I think saying” I love you “is nice, but saying” I want you to have the best of everything “is kindness. It is not just an expression of what I feel for you, but it is how I would like you to be when you are alone “. To tell it is Lady Gaga who, on the occasion of the release of Chromatica, his sixth studio album, opens his heart in a long interview together with an exceptional landlord: Tiziano Ferro , which exclusively for Vanity Fair Italia and RTL 102. 5 compares directly with the pop star in occasion of the release of his new creature, anticipated by individuals Stupid Love and Rain on Me , the latter sung together with Ariana Grande.

The conversation, which kicks off in the recording studio of Chromatica , the same as Frank Zappa, adds Gaga starts from music and slowly moves on the relationship with God, on suffering and, of course, on Italian roots and the deep bond with our land. The meeting, which took place a few days before the lockdown , gives vivid emotions, marked by two very pure souls, those of Gaga and Ferro, who confront each other for the first time giving life to a surprising conversation, whose pills will be published daily on the website of Vanity Fair and on RTL 102. 5 before seeing the full interview on the new issue of Vanity Fair out on June 3.

«I believe that kindness goes in two directions: it is not just a matter of being kind to others but to yourself. So if I say “I love you” it means that I hope you are kind to yourself, that you are happy: is a beautiful expression, one of those things which makes me happy to say that I am an Italian American woman. I like to say that I am so grateful to my ancestors, who arrived here in America from Italy and they worked so hard to make their children study, to give my parents a better life which, in turn, allowed me to fulfill my hopes and dreams » tells Gaga in this fifth and final pill, choosing to return with Chromatica to the purest pop that we have already had the opportunity to appreciate in albums such as The Fame and Born This Way e which explodes here in all its roar making us rediscover the Joanne of the origins, the one that the the world has known and welcomed with open arms, that he was wearing a pair of steaks or a powder pink cowgirl hat.

