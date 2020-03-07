lady-gaga:-the-«chromatica-ball-tour»-starts-on-july-24th-in-europe-(in-spite-of-the-coronavirus)

Lady Gaga is not a woman who panics. And so, while most of her colleagues, including Avril Lavigne, cancel the European dates of their tours due to the emergency coronavirus , the singer decides to start right from the Old Continent. Four years after Joanne World Tour, who was forced to a early closure due to the fibriomyalgia with which Gaga has been living for some time, now is the time of The Chromatica Ball , the popstar's seventh tour planned in view of the exit of Chromatica , his new album out on 10 April and already anticipated by the single Stupid Love .

At the moment, Lady Gaga's entourage has announced only six dates, two in Europe and four in North America. It starts, in fact, from Paris on 24 July, to then move to London on 30 and return home in August, going up on the stages of Boston (August 5), Toronto (August 9), Chicago (14) and East Rutherford (19). This, of course, does not exclude the addition of new events around the world, including Italy, currently excluded from the original plans. Without forgetting that the Las Vegas residency will also be added to this, which will resume in April for at least another ten dates.

In short, Lady Gaga does not stop and her choice to start the tour right in Paris, with the hope that until 24 July the coronavirus emergency is deflated and that the buildings are slowly starting to repopulate, has been interpreted by many as an act of trust, a way to express closeness to European fans, the first, after China, to be affected by the progress of the epidemic. Chromatica , which the artist called “a way of talking about inclusivity” , is the sixth studio album of Lady Gaga: the tracks and collaborations are, for the moment, still top secret,

"Stupid Love": Lady Gaga returns to music four years after "Joanne" (and after the Oscar)

Lady Gaga in Milan: «Thanks for this beautiful country»