lady-louise-windsor,-who-is-queen-elizabeth's-favorite-granddaughter

Sixteen years old, eldest daughter of Prince Edward, younger son of Her Majesty, and Sophie, countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor unlike her cousins ​​ she is not a princess and has no other noble titles. Lady Louise was one of the bridesmaids at the royal wedding of Kate Middleton and William, and he inherited from the grandmother queen the great passion for horses. The brother Ja mes, 12, has the title of viscount Severn. The mother, countess of Wessex, is among the favorites of Elizabeth II.

«She is a trustworthy person and the queen looks for her in a very different way from what concerns Camilla or Kate Middleton. It is like another daughter for Her Majesty, they are so close “, revealed an insider.



And – hear, hear – according to the well-informed, Louise would be the real favorite nephew of The Queen . Even more than the beloved Harry. In fact, the queen shares her passion for horses. And during the royal summers in Balmoral, the Scottish castle, the sovereign used to spend a lot of time with her granddaughter . The two climb on the saddle together, go for long walks.

“Louise loves to draw and the queen has allowed her to view some of Queen Victoria's Highland drawings that are kept in Balmoral, and are rarely shown,” added an insider to the Sun. it seems the 16 enne has made her own center in the heart of her grandmother. And to think that as a child Louise had not even realized that she was related to the British monarchy. “Louise did not understand the concept that the queen and her grandmother were the same person”, Mum Sophie said a few years ago, “She started to find out at school, when the other children said” your grandmother is the queen “” . And again: «One day she came home and told us” Mom, they say that grandmother is the queen “. My answer was “yes”, at which point she replied: “I don't understand what they mean” “. The grandmother is always the grandmother.



READ ALSO

Archie grows well in Los Angeles, between first words and hide and seek

READ ALSO

The rare confession of Prince Charles “I miss my father”

READ ALSO

The return of the “old Meghan Markle”