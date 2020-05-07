lama-antibodies-could-help-us-defeat-the-coronavirus

The antibodies of llamas, already known to neutralize other coronaviruses, could also be effective in binding to the spike protein of Sars-Cov-2. The study on Cell

(photo: John Milner / Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

The search to find an treatment effective against the new coronavirus has been going on for some time now at record rates. Yet now, according to a new hypothesis, some bizarre allies could run to our aid: the lama . This was reported by an international research team, coordinated by the University of Texas in Austin, in a new study just published in the journal Cell , according to which the antibodies found in the blood of these animals would be able to fight infections caused by the new coronavirus .

To understand this, the researchers studied Winter , a lama 4-year-old, already involved in a previous study, when he was only nine months old, in which he had been shown as his antibodies were able to neutralize other coronaviruses, responsible for Sars and Mers. “It was exciting to find out” , comments one of the authors Daniel Wrapp . “But then there was no need for treatment against coronaviruses. This was just a basic research. But now, our discovery can potentially have important implications. “

As the researchers explain, when the immune system of the lamas detects invaders, such as viruses, these animals produce two types of antibodies : one similar to human antibodies and another, much smaller, called a single domain antibody, which can be easily nebulized and therefore used in an inhaler. “This makes it potentially very interesting as a drug for a respiratory pathogen because it can be administered directly at the site of the infection “, explains Wrapp. In the new study, the researchers first collected a sample of Winter's blood and isolated antibodies called Vhh – 72 , already known to bind to protein spike , the one that allows coronaviruses to penetrate cells.

From here, they developed a new antibody , binding together two copies of the antibody of the lamas (Vhh – 72) that had previously worked for Sars and Mers, demonstrating, for now only in cell cultures, that it is able to effectively neutralize even the new coronavirus . “The binding of this antibody to the spike is able to prevent the attachment and entry of the virus, neutralizing it” , comments Wrapp. From preliminary tests, in fact, the researchers observed how these new antibodies blocked the infection. “This is one of the first known antibodies that could neutralize Sars-Cov-2” , explains Jason McLellan, among the authors of the study.

The team now plans to move on to preclinical studies, with the hope of being able to conduct tests on humans soon. The goal, the researchers comment, is to develop a treatment that helps people who have contracted the new coronavirus . “Vaccines should be given a month or two before infection to provide protection”, comments McLellan. “Through antibody therapies, the antibodies and therefore, immediately after the treatment, provide immediate protection. These could also be used to treat someone who is already ill to reduce the severity of the disease. “