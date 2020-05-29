lancia-ypsilon-hybrid-ecochic-is-born,-the-sustainable-city-car

The machine that “people like it” after 35 years of catwalk on Italian roads and 3 million units produced transforms and becomes Ypsilon Hybrid EcoChic . A fashion city car that today becomes even more eco-friendly thanks to the new hybrid engine and sustainable interiors.

The new Mild Hybrid engine

Ypsilon Hybrid EcoChic is equipped with the new Mild Hybrid petrol engine . A powertrain that combines the 1 liter 3-cylinder engine and 70 CV (51, 5 kW) to a engine electric BSG ( Belt integrated Starter Generator ) from 12 volts and a lithium battery.

Compared to the previous propulsion 1.2 Fire from 69 CV, the Mild Hybrid engine allows a reduction of consumption and a reduction of CO2 emissions up to 24%. An engine reduced in size, but with the same performance as the previous one. Driving comfort is also increased as the BSG system allows silent and vibration-free restarts of the thermal engine in the engine stop and restart phases. Transmission side, a new 6-speed gearbox was chosen .

New Ypsilon Hybrid EcoChic offers the advantages of homologation as MHEV hybrid vehicle . In addition to being compliant with the regulations Euro 6D Final , it ensures, according to regional regulations , several concessions. These include freedom of access and movement in urban centers, a reduction in the cost of parking in the center and tax breaks .

The make-up with Maryne tints

The coloring blue maryne celebrates the debut of the hybrid propulsion on the fashion city car . To the color is added the Hybrid plate on the tailgate and the EcoChic logo on the upright. The finishes dark gray , in the burnished color, feature the lower front grill, the logo holder mustache, the mirror caps, the two door handles and the signature logo of the tailgate. Further down, the glossy black finish of the rear bumper and the personalization of the cups 15 inches .

The solution that cleans the Mediterranean of plastic

Among the various customizations of the Ypsilon Hybrid it is possible to adopt the Seaqual Yarn . It is a fabric made with polyester yarn derived from recycling of plastic collected from the Mediterranean . This material used for the seats is mixed with other always natural ecological fibers, recycled or recovered. Together they form a woven weave with the classic Chevron .

The city car that thinks about the health of the driver

Like the cousins ​​Panda and 500 hybrid, Ypsilon Hybrid also adopts the D-Fence by Mopar package . This pack has a filter which retains impurities that come from outside. Its function is to block particulate matter and about 100% of allergens as well as reducing the 98% the formation of mold and bacteria. The filter is supported by a purifier for the air inside the passenger compartment . It is he who filters the micro-particles, such as pollen or bacteria. Finally, a UV lamp helps to sanitize all the contact surfaces such as steering wheel, gearbox and seats.

The new financing formula of Ypsilon Hybrid

Until the 30 June, the new Ypsilon Hybrid is offered at zero advance , zero rate up to 2021 and a financing from 4 euros per day . The first 18 installments from 115 euro and then 72 rate from 185 euro (TAN 6, 85% – APR 9, 03%). Furthermore, with the Be-Hybrid financing of FCA Bank or the long-term rental of Leasys, a code is included to be activated online on the Treedom platform to adopt a tree.