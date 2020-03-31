las-vegas,-outdoor-parking-is-the-homeless-bed

The images of a parking lot used as a refuge for the homeless . To contain coronavirus infections, county agents have designed very small white paint boxes, which have become blocks in which men and women who usually live on the street can sleep, keeping a safe distance. They will stay there until April 3.

The photos that come from one of the wealthiest cities in Nevada, have traveled around the world, not without arousing discussions.

In response to criticism, officials stressed that “this is emergency accommodation after another night refuge from 500 beds was forced to close precisely following a Covid case – 19. “

Only last November, Las Vegas passed a law which makes it illegal for homeless people to sleep on the street when beds are available in reception centers. However, the homeless emergency affects all the United States where the number of people forced to live on the street is constantly increasing.

After criminalizing homelessness this year, Las Vegas is now packing people into concrete grids out of sight. There are 150 K hotel rooms in Vegas going unused right now . How about public-private cooperation (resources) to temporarily house them there? And fund permanent housing! pic.twitter.com/wxZ4ZD6Jtc – Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 30 , 2020

“After criminalizing the homeless, Las Vegas is now closing people in small boxes out of everyone's sight,” he tweeted Julián Castro , former mayor of San Antonio and former presidential candidate. “There are 150.000 hotel rooms in Las Vegas that are not being used at this time. How about public-private cooperation to temporarily host them there? And finance permanent housing? “.

Worldwide the covid pandemic – 19 is highlighting several emergencies in the emergency. Assistance to the homeless is one of them. In Italy, where in the early days of the epidemic some homeless people were fined because they were on the street, they are at least 51 thousand homeless people who risk being infected with the coronavirus and who have very limited access to adequate sanitation standards. For them, a great competition of solidarity has started from the associations that deal with it every day. Portugal was the country that first chose to guarantee everyone, including the most vulnerable, access to public health and has thus regularized all asylum seekers in the area. An important example.

