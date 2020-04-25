late-acne-and-blemishes-on-the-skin,-how-to-deal-with-them-in-quarantine

If interrogating the mirror every morning is not among the most pleasant operations during this quarantine, do not feel alone. With the make-up forced detox the small imperfections of the skin, from spots to occasional acne , which in frantic pre-covid times – 19 we covered as best we could to face the office, now they emerge mercilessly.

To understand how to take care of the “quarantine face” in the most effective way, we have decided that the best way is to learn about the messages it sends us.

The doctor Camilla D'Antonio, pharmacist and founder of the brand of cosmeceuticals Miamo and of Nutraiuves supplements, has helped us in this venture by offering advice on the best cosmetic routine to be adopted in these cases.

«Since I was a child I suffered from skin problems, around the age of fourteen I had acne and blackheads that I inevitably squeezed, and at eighteen the spots appeared on my own, taken wildly by boat. At a certain point, by bringing together the forces of my family of doctors, including my father, we created a cosmetic company specialized above all on this type of skin problem “.



ACNE, WHERE IT IS LOCATED

“Learning to know your skin is important for understanding how to intervene, because blemishes and acne can occur on both more resistant and more sensitive skin. In this second case, the treatment must be more delicate and it is essential to get advice from a doctor or pharmacist on the choice of products “.

«In addition to the juvenile one, there is late acne , that which occurs after eighteen years of age and which can continue until menopause and beyond. It focuses on cheeks, forehead and cheekbones. The main causes of its appearance in women are hormonal problems, or stress or unbalanced nutrition . At the pharmacological level, anticonventional pills and antibiotics often represent the way, but sometimes medical treatment does not solve the problem definitively and proper nutrition, the right cleaning and skincare routine prescribed by the dermatologist can help “.

THE MOST EFFECTIVE ASSETS

«Antioxidants, such as vitamin C, combined with the use of products with salicylic acid, offer an excellent help in case of acneic skin, both late and caused by stress. Salicylic acid, in a maximum concentration of 2%, can also be used in summer, but not on sensitive or sensitized skin . In these cases, it is better to opt for zinc and sulfur molecules, which reduce inflammation. Glycolic acid, which is stronger, is never recommended in the sunny months. The sun, by the way, is not a friend of acne at all. The erroneous belief that “dry” the pimples must be dispelled, because when you take too much sun on an acneic skin, oxidation mechanisms are triggered which worsen the inflammation of the follicles and in September and October you find yourself with the problem worsened. If you add to this the fact that the skin can be stained in the sun, it is clear that the first thing to protect yourself from when there is acne is exposure to sunlight “.

THE MOST INDICATED SUN PROTECTION

«The protection factor for acne skin must be Spf 50 + , with a mix of physical filters , which reflect the sun's rays, and chemicals , which absorb them. This is to avoid that the solar formulas are too pasty and occlusive. It should also be oil free and with ingredients capable of controlling the production of sebum “.

HOW TO INTERVENE IN THE EVENT OF STRESS ACNE

«Stress acne coincides with high levels of cortisol, which in normal conditions should peak only in the morning and then drop during the day, but if there is over-fatigue, anxiety or tension these remain high all day. Calming ingredients such as lemon balm, passionflower, hawthorn can help reduce the problem, and in particular the rhodiola , excellent for reduce high cortisol levels . It must be taken in the form of supplements and is also a cure-all for insomnia, if taken by 17 . “

SKIN DETOX, A NECESSITY

«Skin detoxification should be done by everyone. The skin is the first organ from which toxins are eliminated, because to allow the active ingredients of cosmetic products to penetrate and be more effective, you have to clear the road. The skin detox must therefore be done before starting any anti-aging, collagen or hyaluronic acid protocol. How you do it? Ajuga reptans, burdock and green tea are the natural substances to be taken as supplements, in cycles of three months, to activate this process of lightening the skin from what it does not need, to these substances must be added to rebuild it, such as pantothenic acid and biotin, which fortify skin, hair and nails “.

STAINS

«First of all it must be clarified that the spots that can be treated with cosmetics are the brown ones , from hyperpigmentation, not the red ones that are post inflammatory nor the purple ones. Then they should never be cleared in summer. If the skin is stained in the sun it takes patience, because the spots lighten in winter and in summer you can only use targeted products that regulate pigmentation and antioxidants , so as to avoid that from the surface they end up deep in the dermis. Among the most common spots there is melasma , typical of menopause and pregnancy, occurs on the mustache, forehead and cheeks. If the melasma has appeared for less than six months it can be reduced with cosmeceuticals – on the mustache and on the forehead it is eliminated at 100% – if it is years old it is difficult to eliminate it , because the accumulation of melanin has dropped to deeper levels. A second type of spots are those post inflammatory or from burns, result of a scarring, which can be eliminated even with a cure of a few years, if the right protocols are used. Finally, there are the age spots, from aging, they are round, with defined contours, appear on the hands, décolleté and periocular area. Cosmetics can help to lighten them but not to eliminate them, prevent them from getting worse and becoming more numerous and bigger. It is also useful in this case to take antioxidants, both as supplements and topically: the vitamin C is a super hero in this regard, it reduces up to 70% solar damage and helps prevent many age spots from becoming actinic keratosis. Very important, then, in the presence of aging spots do not expose yourself to the sun “.

GLOW, HOW TO RECOVER IT IN QUARANTINE

“The worst period for grayness is October, when the skin is more opaque and dull as an effect of the oxidation of the lipids of our skin membrane after sun exposure in the summer months. With this in mind, illuminating means eliminating that pigment , the lipofuscin produced as an effect of oxidation by free radicals, which can also be triggered for endogenous causes such as the typical stress of this covid emergency period – 19. Only exfoliation, in addition to taking active ingredients that contrast oxidation, can eliminate grayness. Ideal is salicylic acid, anti-inflammatory, soothing and non-pro-inflammatory, therefore with sun exposure it does not hyperpigment and can be used all year round. Its only side effect is that it dries the skin. If this is fatty it can also be used four times a week. We must, however, know that the skin has a layer of dead cells that protects us from the rays: if the evening before an exfoliation was done the day after the skin is more sensitive, therefore better not to use salicylic acid or expose yourself to the sun without protection. The same also applies to melanin, produced in summer as another natural protector, it goes away with exfoliation and peeling leaving the skin more exposed to sun damage “.

THE BEST ANTIOXIDANTS AGAINST HYPERCHROMIES

«Among the antioxidants to be used in addition to vitamin C , which is a lightening agent, I recommend glutathione , a peptide which we naturally have in our body, but which can be integrated orally. It is a powerful antioxidant that binds to free radicals by neutralizing them. In cosmetics it is optimized in biotechnology, unfortunately it is a highly unstable molecule, like vitamin C and like all antioxidants, and it can be used topically when stabilized and made bioavailable. Also vitamin E and resveratrol, are among the most powerful antioxidants to be taken orally and for topical use “.

In the gallery we offer complete treatment protocols recommended by Dr. Camilla D'Antonio, specific for late acne, post acne spots and age spots, and also to treat acne skin in summer and winter.

READ ALSO

Every pimple on the face wants to tell you something, here is a map to understand it