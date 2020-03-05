latex-on-us:-are-we-all-a-bit-fetish?

Already has its ranks of ultra-religious worshipers, the Autumn-winter collection 2020 / 21 designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent , and sent to the catwalk only a handful of days ago at the Paris Fashion Week. And, in fact, the acclaimed collection has everything it needs to conquer the wider female audience (and, yes, even the male one): rigor and femininity, order and sensuality, respectability and perversion . In perfect harmony with the brand's deepest DNA.

Much of the merit of the exploit (even a little unexpected, at least with this sensational echo) of the collection is, without a doubt, attributable to the massive use that the Italian-Belgian designer wanted to make of a fascinating and ambiguous material such as the latex .

Second skin leggings, top with bow, intriguing skirts, dresses that are a distillate of sexiness: the red, black, bright blue and purple aubergine latex dominates the catwalk, bringing with it all its appetizing loaded with double (and triple) meanings .

A 1940s issue of the magazine Bizarre .

Almost incredible to note how latex, which in the years 20 was used above all as a prodigious material for drop proof raincoats, it soon became the very emblem of the world fetish , including its even more sinful sadomasochistic branches , and then, with a double-headed jump that reverses the route again, return to the more or less reassuring ranks of the bourgeoisie and live a new life, as an itchy but tolerated touch, to be added with skill even to the most “respectable” outfits.

A vintage advertisement for latex lingerie.

For decades, in fact, even the most prestigious catwalks have enthusiastically welcomed, among silks and precious velvets, even the unusual material that makes the most uncompromising fetishists delight: by Thierry Mugler to John Galliano , to get to the aforementioned Anthony Vaccarello, suits rubber and sheath effect trousers have also been cleared through customs by the Couture parties. Making an easy grip on star & starlette , to which a plasticy sheath dress to unleash unbridled waves of desire and provocation.

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian in Balmain at the recent Parisian fashion shows. Photo Getty.

Because it takes (relatively) little – one boot , to say – to feel hard-core but without guilt, to risk declaring immediately of do not fear any judgment , to give a legitimate go-ahead to all our more or less sayable fantasies (read: perversions). And the second proverbial pigeon – that is, being irresistibly glamorous – is taken with the same bean. Because if sex is extreme, fashion certainly doesn't want to be less.

