laughter-will-save-us

“Politically correct” is a label that we do not attack. Because we are very unfair already in the DNA. Civism that borders on euphemism does not belong to our genome. Intellectuals have tried to import this American obsession which believes to reduce the rate of intolerance by using appropriate language, a behavior that does not affect anyone's susceptibility. Everything useless. Because ridicule is stronger than danger. What could be better, to exorcise the fears of the coronavirus, than to shoot ironic photo montages, cynical jokes and outrageous jokes on social media? As the number of infected people increases, the economy is plunging and the world treats us as lepers, the Italian goliardia is really rampant like a virus.

Listen. «I was in line at the post office, two of them came in wearing masks. PANIC! Then they said, “This is a robbery.” And we all calmed down ». Again: «Codogno officially declared patrimony of … Nun Esco». At the door of a club: «It is forbidden to use masks and amuchina. Here you die like a hero with beer mugs in your hand ». The mejo: “Anyway a friend of mine who works in China told me not to take Covid – 19 because in September 20 comes out”. Grand finale: «I am selling positive swab for coronavirus: 15 days at home, wife and children with grandparents, Sky and Netflix subscription, beer box. There is very little chance of a tax visit “.

With a good dose of snobbery, these stories are portrayed as a low party game, bad taste par excellence, and instead the fun of things is a complex matter. Our relationships with jokes are tied to a desire for immediate sociality, they are an attempt at seduction. When one tells a facetious story, one becomes intimately social. Because man is the only animal capable of laughing. The pleasure of the ridiculous, the scatological amusement (from the Greek skatós, dung) is a babylon of often conflicting signals. Beyond any good taste, beyond any politically correct. So we have high and low profile laughter, head and belly, from the living room and from the barracks. Umberto Eco is moving along the “liberating rice” line, threatening to the established order The name of the rose when he writes that laughter is born «from the assimilation of the best to the worst and vice versa, from surprising by deceiving ». The only mystery of the stories is to know who invents them. They come from the street, they say. But there must be somewhere a Central Core, a great Jokesman who pulls the strings of the most comical plots in the world.