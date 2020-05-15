laura-chiatti-responds-to-the-offenses-received-for-her-weight-loss

Laura Chiatti is not there and, through a long post on instagram, she replied once and for all to the sea of ​​criticism and negative comments that for days have been flocking to social networks for your weight loss.

The actress, in fact, who appears slimmer and in great shape in recent posts, has had to defend herself more than once from the numerous offenses received. In fact, there are those who have accused her of “excessive” thinness “shouting” at her to eat. Yet another sad testimony of how even today, the alleged epoch of acceptance and inclusion, the beauty of a person is assessed only on the basis of size, weighed in kilos and measured in centimeters.

To appease the fuss of malicious messages, only a few days before, Chiatti had published a selfie in the mirror, full-length, to explain the reason for her new physical form after the constant requests and pressures of the fans who wanted explanations about his physical change. “Having many food allergies, I changed my diet from February and was followed by a very good nutritionist” wrote the actress thinking of silencing the negative wave of the haters . But the effort did not help since the offenses followed one another until the post of two days ago, in which he decided to raise his tone, calling on people not to debase serious and delicate problems such as disturbances food trying to pass off a normal weight loss for anorexia.

« There is no joking about these issues because there are people who are really struggling with life because of a disease called” anorexia “, and who thank God does not it has nothing to do with my food allergy problem. Being a public figure does not mean being slaughter and taking defamation without defending yourself, because damaging one's neighbor, whether public or private, is a serious crime that can lead to serious consequences “reads the post.

This is nothing but another unhappy chapter of body shaming which opens a scenario paradoxical. On the one hand avid haters who take the liberty of saying everything, even at the limit of offenses, hidden behind a nickname. On the other, the victims of insults forced, in a blatant way, to justify themselves and give explanations regarding their bodies.

READ ALSO

The vintage beauty of moms on Instagram

READ ALSO

Change of look: the stars before and during the quarantine