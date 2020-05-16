World

Laura Pausini, 46 years of success and love: «Time has no time»

nj May 16, 2020
The singer blows out the candles next to her husband Paolo Carta and her daughter: over three decades of career, from “Dolce Remì” in an avalanche of awards restaurant, passing through the disease that took her voice away for a few months. The human side of the star

Forty-six candles for Laura Pausini . The singer of Solarolo celebrates her birthday with her partner Paolo Carta and daughter Paola , posting a series of photos and stories on Instagram: « Time has no time », writes as a caption citing the attack of one of his pieces . Then in the stories he jokes with his colleague Achille Lauro : «Of course, you could have made a song which is titled “ 16 May “instead of” 16 March . ' “

The atmosphere is tender and relaxed , Laura seems to have – for several years now – her balance between work and family : in 2005 in fact, after a concert in Paris , the spark struck with its sweet half , musician and record producer. «Paolo changed my life with a simple phrase», he recalled several times talking about the love story, “was the first to tell me that I am beautiful ” .

So in 2013 Paola arrived for a new change of perspective: «I have always been afraid that the best things ended quickly, “said Laura. «Today however I believe in the surprises that life can give you». Because even at the level of career it wasn't all clear from the beginning: or rather , the passion and talent for singing were evident immediately, but it was difficult to imagine such a boom .

«My first performance ? I sang “ Dolce Remì ” in a restaurant in Bologna “, he said. She who already as a young girl joined her father on the long pianobar evenings the Romagna Riviera : success comes in 1993 with the victory in the section News at the Sanremo Festival with the song « Solitude », the first recognition of a long series almost thirty years and in which also four stand out Latin Grammy .

Successes, of course, but also fears . Like when an illness took away the voice for well four months: «Experience has me traumatized . The only one who knew was Pippo Baudo, who accompanied me in Austria to cure me ». Danger who escaped, Laura has returned to making music: although many murmurs are preparing a new album (the last one is from 2018), last summer announced that it will take two years off .

«I need to stop ». To think about herself, probably, and about the family. The human side of the star .

