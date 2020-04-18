laura-pausini-and-best-wishes-to-paolo-carta:-«your-smile,-the-most-beautiful»

«Those who think they have seen the most beautiful smile , have not yet seen yours». The sweet dedication of Laura Pausini is for her partner Paolo Carta , who today – 18 April – turns 56 years. Musician and record producer, is tied sentimentally to the singer since 2005 when, after a concert in Paris , the spark struck: from that day it is said that the two have become inseparable .

On the other hand that they form a close-knit couple it is clear: «I know that our love is ours and not from social networks , but it is not my fault if my heart explodes when I speak of us “, she had written in 2018 for the anniversary. Thought that was renewed last month : «Fifteen years together. 5475 days. More than yesterday less than tomorrow. I love you », is the caption in the margin of a tender photo.

Laura, ten years younger , and Paolo, who has a wedding behind him , in 2013 they became parents of the small Paola (the union of their names), the first daughter together . He actually has three more from the previous relationship – Jader , Joseph and Jacopo – to which he is obviously very attached: at the beginning the concerns of the singer were precisely connected to the past of the guitarist.

“I've always been afraid that the good things in life would end quickly “, Laura said in the past. «Today, however, I believe in alternative ways , in unexplored worlds, in the surprises that life can give you ». Thanks, above all, to the love for Paolo, born after a very heavy break : «He changed my life with a simple sentence, it is I was the first man to tell me that I am beautiful “.

READ ALSO

Laura Pausini and direct with mom Gianna

READ ALSO

So the stars overcome boredom (and anxiety) from quarantine