laura-pausini,-fiorello,-gianna-nannini-and-the-others:-“don't-forget-about-our-dream-builders”

The appeal comes loud and clear, and it could not be more effective: let's not forget all the workers of the show at a time when the work becomes more and more uncertain given the slippage of all concerts and shows of at least a year. Remembering the hundreds of people who work in front and behind the scenes in the realization of these shows, from technicians to workers, from musicians to teachers, is the message that several artists are launching and subscribing in these hours to ensure that the government does not forget them.

The first to comment on this was Laura Pausini, closely followed by Gianna Nannini, Fiorella Mannoia, Giorgia, Alessandra Amoroso, Elisa, Fiorello, Paola Cortellesi, Marco Masini, by Paola Turci, by Umberto Tozzi, by Gigi D'Alessio, by Noemi and by many other performers who are mobilizing to defend the rights of those who work in the entertainment industry and may have difficulties to go on without a fixed income.

«Everything has its time and today is still the time of pain for those who are no longer there, of care for the sick and of the economic, moral and organizational support to be asked loudly for all health professionals who I'm on the front line and this is definitely the priority. Tomorrow, however, with respect for everyone, we will have to leave and we cannot afford to forget someone, to leave hundreds of thousands of workers behind without blame and today without prospects. We are not speaking for us or for us “, explains in the appeal, addressed above all to the musicians, to the authors , to the dee-jays, to the dancers, to the workers, to the technicians, to the skilled workers, to the professionals of every sector of the show, to the workers without layoffs, to the casual workers and to all the workers who work in the world of music and entertainment . «We are talking about those who play in the evenings of your cities in the evening and who teach music to your children. They are not stars, but they are people who work and with that work we pay what we need to live. People who, like everyone else, have the right to work. And that like everyone has the right to be protected when, without any fault, work and dignity are endangered. Very little is said about them, their anguish and their economic hardship “.

The look, of course, looks to the future in the hope that the emergency will come back as soon as possible: “The country is preparing to define Phase 2 and we read everywhere of initiatives, proposals, methods that will allow a gradual, difficult and necessary resumption of production and commercial activities. But we never read about what will happen to workers in the entertainment world. We artists who share a fundamental part of our life with these workers and know the difficulties they are going through , we ask ourselves: How will they be able to cope with an emergency that is getting longer and longer? How will they be able to live with dignity without even the prospect of one day being able to go back to doing their job? What will happen to the events of this summer and to those scheduled in the following months? When will they be able to go back to work? ' A question that was also asked by Tiziano Ferro guest of the last episode of Che tempo che fa on Raidue, asking the government to be clearer on communications relating to the postponement and cancellation of events, out of respect for both the paying public and the workers involved. «We hope to see you again soon. In a club, in the theater, in sports halls, in stadiums, in arenas and in squares. And when we meet again, the first applause will be dedicated to them, to our dream builders “.

