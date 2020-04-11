laura-pausini,-live-with-mother-gianna-to-tell-herself-without-filters

Friday evening, Laura Pausini was made to wait as long as Giuseppe Conte. “I would like to celebrate my mom Gianna's birthday with a direct Instagram, to be done, however, after the press conference of our premier”, explained the singer, who, after hours of exhausting waiting, after memes that went viral, decided to anticipate the Prime Minister.

Laura Pausini, together with her mother, made a direct Instagram shortly before Conte decided to speak. In half an hour, she made her best wishes to her mom, complete with cake and candles, with a song sung together with daughter Paola . Then, he subjected Gianna to a sort of social format interrogation: fifty questions, written together with her friend Luca Bianchini, to tell her story through the eyes of her mother. Gianna asked Laura Pausini about herself. What I ate as a child, screamed, slept. He asked her what trouble she ever got into and what worries gave her when she decided to become a singer. Gianna herself had two wild cards, two questions that she could choose not to answer.

“You didn't like homogenized people,” he said, “You preferred pappa al pomodoro. If I came here for Easter, I would make you passatelli in broth, “she said, while her daughter promised to make them herself, passatelli. «I will send you a photo», he swore, reassuring mother Gianna on his abilities. “I have the tool to make passatelli, you gave it to me,” said Pausini, contributing, in half an hour, to draw a simple, human picture of yourself. Genuine.

View this post on Instagram Today is the birthday of my beautiful mom and we decided to celebrate it together with a direct double on Instagram (first time for her, she is very excited!) I will sing some songs and, with the help of @lucabianchiniofficial, I also prepared # 50 QuestionsSecche about me to do! Get ready, because she knows nothing and I'm curious to know what she will answer! 🙂 I'll wait for you live today at 19 Happy Birthday Mom! Hoy es el cumpleaños de mi hermosa madre y hemos decidido celebrate juntas con un doble directo en Instagram (es la primera vez para ella, ¡está muy emocionada!) Cantaré algunas canciones y, with the ayuda of Luca Bianchini ¡he preparado 50 preguntas sobre mí para hacérselas! ¡Preparaos, porque ella no sabe nada y tengo curiosidad de qué responderá! 🙂 Os espero en directo, hoy a las 19 h (Italy) Feliz cumpleaños mamá! Today is my beautiful mother's birthday and we decided to celebrate it together on Instagram with a double live streaming (first time for her, she's so excited!) I'll sing some songs and I also prepared 50 short questions about me to ask her! Get ready, because she doesn't know anything about it and I'm very curious to know what she's going to answer! 🙂 The appointment is today at 7PM (Italy) Happy birthday, mum! Hoje é o aniversário da minha linda mãe e decidimos celebrá-lo juntas com um dublê direto no Instagram (é a primeira vez para ela, está muito emocionada!) Vou cantar algumas canções e preparei 50 perguntas sobre mim mesma para fazer in ela. Preparem-se, porque ela não sabe de nada e estou curiosa para saber o que vai responder! 🙂 Aguardo vocês ao live hoje às 7pm (italy) Feliz aniversário mãe! Aujourd'hui c'est l'anniversaire de ma magnifique Maman et nous avons décidé de le fêter ensemble avec un direct en double sur Instagram (première fois pour elle, elle est très émue!) Je chanterai quelques chansons et j'ai aussi préparé 50 questions sèches sur moi à lui demander! Preparez-vous, parce qu’elle ne sait rien et je suis curieuse de savoir qu’est-ce qu’elle répondra! 🙂 Je vous attends en direct aujourd'hui à 19 h 00 Joyeux Anniversaire Maman! Photo: @cosimobuccolieri #Mamma #Birthday #Love A post shared by Laura Pausini Official (@laurapausini) on Apr 9, 2020 at 3: 01 pm PDT

The singer, who through her mother Gianna's words turned out to be a professional programmer (“You have this tendency to arrange others, if you hadn't been a singer you could have make the interior decorator and arrange the furniture “), she told herself with extreme transparency. Almost, it seemed to be able to share joys, sorrows, small fits of anger. “Someone help me with Paola,” he ranted, while his daughter claimed to be the protagonist of the live broadcast. “Mum always quarrels with dad,” he shouted, causing Pausini the kind of exasperation that every mother knows well.

“Paolo, your daughter is saying absurd things,” remarked the singer, before returning to the interrogation of mother Gianna. «I would like to dinner Tiziano Ferro, your sister has a tendency to perfection that you don't have, your best song is Everything does not make you , the best duet Vivimi , with Biagio Antonacci ». Mamma Gianna remembered the most beautiful and ugliest gifts (“A too tight overcoat that reminded me what size I wear”), the best surprises, the most intense emotions (“Ai Grammy more than in Sanremo”). She recalled the concerts denied to a young girl Pausini, those to which Raf brought her to Faenza and the desire to have more privacy. “When you told me you wanted to be a singer, I thought about how much you could suffer in such a world. Today, about having a famous daughter, I don't like the distance and the fact of knowing it on everyone's lips. Sometimes people say nonsense “, closed mother Gianna.

