laura-pausini-to-parents-for-50-years-of-marriage:-«we-will-soon-celebrate-together»

Birthdays, family reunions, shared moments: in the difficult days of the quarantine for the Coronavirus pandemic all that is normal has become desire and lack, for anyone, including famous people . And if Francesca Ferragni, Chiara's sister, was unable to celebrate her family 31 years, Laura Pausini missed the parents' wedding anniversary, without however letting them miss the affection, also via social media, with a beautiful photo of their most beautiful day, fifty years ago, and a very special dedication.

«Dear Mum and Father, from this kiss a wonderful story was born, two daughters who love you and three grandchildren who are the sum of your characters. You are opposite and you are perfect. Accomplices. Mom teacher and dad musician. We were born and raised in a dreamy balance and between scoldings hidden by a smile. We couldn't have asked for more », wrote the singer sharing the post with her younger sister Silvia.

« We are so proud to be your daughters … you are a great example for we and moves us to retrace your 50 years of marriage with your stories and your photos. Today there would have been a party and a new celebration, but the fate wanted so, with you two on your honeymoon at home and none of us to disturb you !!! But we are two stubborn daughters as you are … clothes are ready, love even more … soon we will celebrate your life together and we are looking forward! Happy Anniversary … we love you “.

Party therefore postponed for mother Gianna, kindergarten teacher, and father Fabrizio, who transmitted his love for music to his eldest daughter. Just with him, in fact, Laura started making piano bars at a very young age: “Laura, people ask to have your tapes to take home, as well as to hear you sing in the piano bar”, her father said one day, as told by the singer herself last years via social media. A few years later, Sanremo, and then a growing international success. However, nothing has changed, as it should be. The family of origin and that built with his partner Paolo Carta and his daughter Paola, 6 years old, remain the most important certainties. Even more in difficult days.

