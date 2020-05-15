lella-palladino:-«our-masks-for-anti-violence-centers»

Against violence on women. Against the mafias. Against Covid 19. It has three objectives the campaign of the EVA Social Cooperative which helps women escape domestic violence and economic dependence. In the days of the emergency, it does so by producing masks that will go to the Italian anti-violence centers .

«The hardest part of the path for women whom we help is to return to the world of work» explains Lella Palladino who leads the Cooperative. For this reason, for some time they have set up at Casa Lorena, well confiscated from the mafias in Casal di Principe, a catering laboratory for the production of sweets and jams.

«In another confiscated property we had a project starting, in network with other associations and with the San Leucio silk consortium, a reality in the Caserta area, born already in the eighteenth century with the Bourbons. He had to leave when the health emergency came. We did not make silk scarves, but we used the equipment and skills of the seamstresses to make masks “.

The initiative is linked to a fundraiser and accompanied by a spot with Luisa Ranieri, Geppi Cucciari and Malika Ayane . The goal of the campaign is to collect 60. 000 euros needed to support the production of masks to be donated to 253 Italian anti-violence centers until December 2020.

These masks, 500 a day, go to the anti-violence centers of the national network that have always worked in these weeks even though with great difficulties and limited resources . “The project was born to support the economic autonomy of women and became a national solidarity for anti-violence centers” adds Lella Palladino who lived directly the problems of this period. «We have never closed our houses full of women and children. Many had greater difficulty in getting in touch with the centers, it was difficult for us to do our job without the physical encounter: there is crying, there is an embrace, there are not only words on the screen of a computer “.

The fear is now for the problems that will arise for female employment. « In all moments of crisis the first to be removed from the labor market were women . Inequalities have emerged, the incongruous division of care tasks. We prevent violence if we can unhinge prejudices and forced roles. This crisis brings us back. We have seen generosity in this period, I would hope to see solidarity which is one more step: to recognize others in their value by giving them a hand considering the starting inequalities “.

