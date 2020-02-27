Lenny and Zöe Kravitz, father-daughter evening in front row (and the other stars at Paris Fashion Week)

On 24 February, in Paris, the curtain was opened on the latest fashion shows scheduled for this fashion month: the Autumn / Winter collections 2020 – 21 of the most iconic French maisons, and not only, are animating every district of the Ville Lumière, from the Jardins de Tuileries, a stone's throw from the Louvre museum, at the Palais de Tokyo, in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. Many events and presentations are scheduled, as well as international guests who have come to the French capital to preview the trends of the next cold season.

At the spectacular show by Christian Dior , yet another feminist declaration carried out by Maria Grazia Chiuri, in the front row not only overseas movie stars like Maya Hawke and Nina Dobrev , but also the English royal Lady Amelia Windsor and some local celebrities: Isabella Ferrari, in midi dress black & with combined with a denim jacket, and Mia Moretti, in a splendid long dress with bucolic prints.

From Saint Laurent instead, a rare appearance of Lenny and Zöe Kravitz together on the occasion of a fashion show: a decidedly worldly father-daughter date. In the front row for the new Autumn / Winter collection 2020 – 21 by Anthony Vaccarello also the elegant Charlotte Casiraghi , in years' look 70, and the actors Rami Malek and Kit Harington , sophisticated in total black. Until the son of Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn, accompanied by the new flame, the model Nicola Peltz . In the gallery, all the stars in front row at Paris Fashion Week.

