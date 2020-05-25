lenny-kravitz,-56-years-old-as-a-true-rocker:-single-and-reckless

Lenny Kravitz would have become one of the most influential of his time, but when, as a boy, he decided to venture into the fantastic world of entertainment, who he would have liked to be was not so clear to him. Around, he called himself Romeo Blue, and he would have remained so if, in his own, small Californian apartment, it had not happened Lisa Bonet , then actress in The Robinsons . The woman, the first for Lenny Kravitz, helped him produce his debut album , to find an effective and fitting image. He married him, gave him a daughter, Zoë Isabella , then left him .

Finding harmony from separate, for Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, was not easy. The singer, who on 26 May turns 56 years , has told several times how long it took to find mutual respect. But the weather was gentleman and the two, who over the years would have had other companions, have reconciled. Lisa Bonet, in 2005, is married to Jason Momoa , Lenny Kravitz no longer made a lasting commitment. And to say, today, where reality ends and where legend begins is a difficult task.

Over the years Lenny Kravitz has been given the most varied flirts. Madonna, Penelope Cruz, Adriana Lima. And then Nicole Kidman, who confirmed her relationship with the rocker firsthand. “I already knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father,” she said at the premiere of Big Little Lies , thus deciding to finally admit the existence of the liason which seems to have led Kravitz to dedicate them Lady .

The singer, who would also have been with Johnny Depp's historic ex, Vanessa Paradis , would be today single . The last known “girlfriend” would be the very young Barbara Fialho , Brazilian supermodel.

