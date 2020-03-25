leonardo-dicaprio-and-camila-morrone,-love-quarantine.-a-test-for-the-couple?

In China , according to the data reported by Global Times , there has been a boom in divorces in concomitance with the end of the emergency for the coronavirus . A case? Perhaps not, given that forced coexistence – without escape routes – leads physiologically to afloat i problems of couples . Hence the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone is preparing to face a real test these days hard.

According to the rumors of US Weekly, in fact, the American actor and his young girlfriend – given the provisions government to stop the contagions from covid – 19 – they would have decided to voluntarily isolate themselves in his splendid home, in Los Angeles : «They are always together and even now they are in auto-quaranten a », reveals a source to the magazine. “They are necessary to each other, but they want privacy “.

Besides, both Leo and Camila, since the first months of their relationship, they made it clear that they wanted to stay away from flashes and spotlights. Last month, at the Oscars 2020, have separated the red carpet of the Dolby Theater , but then in the audience they sat sitting nearby: «I 23 years of age difference ? It is a gap that exists in many Hollywood couples and not only », she said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

«I think everyone should be free to go out with whoever they want », concluded Camila. Who has been dating Leo for now over two years : they were paparazzi for the first time in January 2018 in Colorado, shortly afterwards through the streets of New York, at Coachella and at the festival of Cannes . “It seems serious, not a random relationship ,” revealed an insider a People . Now the quarantine will be at to measure its tightness .

For a love that is proof of pandemic .

READ ALSO

Oscar 2020, the first time of Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

READ ALSO

Camila Morrone, the age difference with DiCaprio is not a problem