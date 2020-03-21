«lethal-virus»-and-«contagion»,-the-new-success-of-the-apocalyptic-films

In the work of global distraction, where singers play on the windows and Instagram has become a showcase of the world, there are those who, on the pandemic, prefer to cast an expert look. And it matters little that “expert”, in certain cases, may not have the canonical meaning and indicate a distorted knowledge, acquired through the filter of apocalyptic cinema. Since Coronavirus has overwhelmed human existence, it seems, in fact, that the set of tragic films has returned to vogue, which in the decimation of the earth's population has its only raison d'etre.

Contagion , in America of Donald Trump, has known new popularity. The film directed by Steven Soderbergh , according to what reported by New York Times , has become the plus view of the Warner Bors catalog. second only to the saga of the Harry Potter. Contagion , dated thriller 2011 , made his way between the offer of the major and, position after position, began to climb the rankings. The road has been long. The film, before Covid – 19 were reality, it was hidden from the 270 ª position. Because the pandemic, yearned for by Soderbergh and screenwriter Scott Z. Burns, did not seem to attract much attention. Who would have ever wanted to see a world threatened by a virus without cure, who would have wanted to put up with the reflections on the dangers of globalization, of a universe without borders or borders?

Soderbergh, in 2011, was applauded and then forgotten. But Conatgion , in the era of the Coronavirus, had a second chance. And, like him, Lethal Virus. The film of the 1995, on Netflix, entered by right among the 10 most viewed films of the month. Except that, unlike Contagion, there is no scientific truth to animate it. If Soderbergh's film tried to realistically imagine the virulence of a pandemic, Lethal Virus, with Dustin Hoffman and Kevin Spacey, he went into fake news, gave vent to the most sinister conspiracy. So much so that looking at it, letting the head fill with headaches without any foundation, may not be an excellent idea.

