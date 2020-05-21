letizia-of-spain-and-felipe,-16-years-of-marriage.-between-outdated-crises-and-new-beginnings

Madrid, 22 May 2004, is the day of the marriage of Felipe of Spain, 35 enne Prince of Asturias, and of Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, 31 years old, former journalist, poorly seen at court for a flash wedding with an ex professor, perhaps an abortion (rumored the evil ones, in Mexico) close, too, to the sinister and above all “plebeya”, as many called it dismissive. The first future Queen of Spain not to have a drop of blue blood in her veins.

In the Almudena Cathedral there are 1400 guests, royalty, heads of state, diplomats.

Felipe is anxious, thanks to the well-known shyness, she, accustomed to the cameras because of her work, does not betray emotions, and immediately becomes his shoulder, although he exceeds it in height a good bit. Today, sixteen years later, things have changed a lot. In 2014 the ex shy prince became king following the abdication of his father Jan Carlos, who gave up the scepter because of a life of scandals, betrayals against his wife Sofia and unclear economic traffic, and the “plebeya” that flourished again, a real triumph over all after difficult years and bitter morsels to swallow.

Immediately targeted due to the excessive thinness and the use of cosmetic surgery that gave her a more pleasant nose and a less important chin (why not, one would ask, what matters is being well with yourself ) Letizia was soon opposed to court, as had happened to all those who had preceded her in the heart of Felipe, by the Norwegian model Eva Sannum, that in 2001 accompanied the prince to the wedding of Haakon and Mette-Marit of Norway and scandalized for a deep neckline, to Gabriella Windsor, up to the Mexican Marcela Cuevas.

With Letizia, known at a dinner at friends' house, however, it was all very different and Felipe, for the first time, stumbled. “Princess is born”, the then Queen Sofia said to her son when she realized that the ex playboy had found the right one. “O husband Letizia or I am not getting married”, the famous phrase that made the sovereign surrender. The country needed a king, and the monarchy for an heir. There were also many criticisms because of the decision not to try to have a third child after Leonor, born in 2005, and Sofia , in 2007. The possible birth of a boy would have deprived the eldest daughter of the right to become queen. Unyielding, Letizia, a true feminist, supported in full by her husband, who for the daughters dotes and is accompanying Leonor slowly on his own way to the throne.

Together, king and queen are a winning couple that has made a void around, including relatives. And in this it is clear how wise Felipe's choice was sixteen years ago, because Letizia is a woman with an iron fist, concrete, dynamic, that her role plays him perfectly.

Juan Carlos left the scene, who recently returned to the limelight due to a bribe of 100 millions of dollars linked to an unclear Foundation , the king removed his father's pension and renounced his inheritance, just as a few years ago he had dismissed his sister Cristina of Bourbon, involved with her husband Inaki Urdangarin in a story of fraud (he was sentenced to five years in prison, ed ). No discount, in short, and in this Felipe and Letizia play the same game.

Entering the field when the popularity of the Bourbon house was at an all-time low, they are working hard to restore dignity to a suffering institution. In the front line, like all royals, during the darkest days of the Covid emergency – 19, continue to play their part. Thursday 21 May they visited the main market of Spain, Mercamadrid, and listened to the needs of the merchants, while in the days immediately preceding the queen he had spent a day with the Red Cross. Small gestures, of course, which make them much closer to ordinary people than their predecessors have been. The future is all to be written, and it seems from them, also thanks to the presence of two very well-loved daughters, now teenagers and ready to make their contribution to family causes. The new generation advances , and who knows if it is not more forward-looking and capable than the one that preceded it.

READ ALSO

Felipe of Spain renounces the inheritance and removes his pension from dad Juan Carlos

READ ALSO

Leonor and Sofia of Spain in black and white, Felipe and Letizia in full uniform: the new official photos of the royalty

READ ALSO

Felipe VI turns 52 years: portrait (private) of a king

READ ALSO

The flawless debut of Infanta Sofia of Spain (at the time of the coronavirus)