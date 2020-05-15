let's-find-out-sainz,-the-new-ferrari-driver

Is Carlos Sainz the replacement of Seb Vettel in Ferrari. There is the official: the Madrid driver will join Charles Leclerc, for what becomes the youngest couple – 25 Spanish years and 22 French years – in the history of the Cavallino. Agreement reached for the seasons 2021 and 2022 of the Formula 1 World Championship. In five seasons of F1 he raced 102 GP with Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren, best result obtained in 6th place in the drivers' standings of the 2019 with a podium in the Brazilian GP.

«I am very happy to have the opportunity to race for the Ferrari team from 2021 onwards and I am enthusiastic about my future with this team ». The team principal of Cavallino, Mattia Binotto was enthusiastic: “He highlighted the technical and character qualities that make him the ideal profile for us”. Sainz is the ideal profile for a Ferrari launched towards the future. He will help the team manage Leclerc's talent, which becomes the number 1 drive.

The son of art – dad Carlos known as “El Matador” has two World Rally Championships and three Dakar, the latest of which obtained this year in Saudi Arabia – was preferred to the Australian Ricciardo because it was considered more suitable for the role of second driver. He made his debut at a very young age, just 9 years old, with karts; then move on to Red Bull Junior, the team that welcomes the best prospects in the world. In 2013 he races in the GP3 championship with MW Arden, the following year he triumphs in the Formula Renault 3.5 Series with the DAMS team. At that point – in 2015 – the jump in F1.

«Chili», as the closest friends call it, is jealous of his privacy, very close to mom Reyes, Carlos has two sisters, Blanca and Ana. His relationship with the beautiful journalist and pr Isabel Hernaez is known. On his social profiles, on the other hand, his little dog, Piñon, often appears. Real Madrid supporter, he never misses an opportunity – when his professional commitments allow him – to sit in the stand of honor at the Bernabeu , to attend the matches of the «Blancos». He is a sportsman who loves practicing all disciplines, a lover of football and boxing, in the summer months he enjoys surfing while it is not unusual to measure himself with long distances by bicycle.

Now the great occasion with Ferrari, for a boy who grew up in the myth of the former Ferrari driver, his compatriot Fernando Alonso . The season at McLaren with the exuberant and talented Lando Norris gave him the necessary maturity, transforming him into a reliable driver and able to manage the various situations of the race. Curiosity: in the center of his helmet there is space for the Spanish flag, but there are never two other elements, the star of Maria de Villota – family friend, tragically disappeared in the 2013 – and a chilli pepper, to reiterate its nickname: «Chili». With Leclerc, Sainz will have the responsibility to bring the Cavallino back to its former glory. The relaunch of Ferrari passes through them.