lexus,-on-the-road-to-sustainability

Finding solutions and strategies capable of respecting the environment affects everyone. The auto sector including that, in order to build the mobility of tomorrow, it is walking on the path of sustainability. One direction already taken by Lexus which has long made the low environmental impact motorization of the reliability over time of its cars the his trademark: already today, in fact, the l 100% of the Lexus models sold in Italy are Full Hybrid Electric.

A good bet, essential from the moment of urgency in which our planet finds itself living which today, June 5, is celebrated worldwide.

“The premium car segment is also strongly rediscovering its ethical dimension, capable of increasingly orienting purchasing decisions towards high value-added products and sustainable solutions”, he declared Maurizio Perinetti, Head of Lexus Italia Division, the premium brand of the Toyota Group .

If, however, emissions are the main issue for the automotive world due to its effects on the environment, the quality and resistance of materials used, attention to the design phases and the duration of the entire life cycle which are central aspects in this context. “For us, the quality of materials and processes is never an end in itself but has the aim of guaranteeing and maintaining the value and performance of our models unaltered over time, reducing as much as possible the need for maintenance and replacement; a commitment also rewarded by the maintenance over time of the residual economic value of used Lexus, at the top of the market. The certainty of a long duration over time also allows you to maximize the possible environmental benefits over time with the Full Hybrid Electric systems of the latest generation of Lexus, already installed today in 100% of the models sold in Italy “concluded Perinetti.

