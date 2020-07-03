lhcb-has-discovered-a-new-tetraquark

The Lhcb international collaboration of the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva has just identified a new particle consisting of 4 charm quarks, a tetraquark that had never been detected before

(photo: Infn, Lhcb)

For the first time the experiment Lhcb (Large Hadron Collider beauty) of Cern in Geneva has observed a new particle, never detected so far, composed of 4 quark charm , a new tetraquark, where the charm quark is a type of elementary particle, with a little mass higher than that of the proton. The discovery, the result of the analysis of a large amount of data on the proton clashes of the Large Hadron Collider (Lhc) , of which Lhcb is part, will help to better understand how some compound particles, the hadrons , work which also includes protons and neutrons. The results of the international LHCB study, which also included the Italian scientists of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (INFN) , they are published in preprint on arxiv .

From tetraquarks to pentaquarks, an exotic world

In the most common cases the quarks bind in pairs or triplets, but the existence of more complex particles consisting of more quark (4 or 5) is not, in principle, prohibited by theory, although it is very difficult to detect and has been necessary decades of research to identify a few examples. It is not in fact the first time that the LHC in Geneva has discovered particles composed of four or more quarks – the first observation of the pentaquark in 2015 , which were followed by other findings.

The 4 quark model was proposed in 2003 to describe details called particles exotic by physicists because they are somewhat strange: after a short time they decay from their production and it is very difficult to identify them. In this case we are dealing with exotic hadrons, where hadrons are a class of particles composed of elementary particles such as quarks and in some cases also the antiquarks (their antiparticles), which also include the protons and the neutrons , the components of the atom. Hadrons are bound by the strong nuclear force , one of the 4 fundamental forces (or interactions) existing in nature – the others are weak force, electromagnetic force and gravitational force. Studying all types of hadrons, even exotic ones, can help you get to know these particles better and the strong force (or interaction), the fundamental interaction that holds the nuclei of atoms together.

A new particle, the results

Lhcb researchers have analyzed a large amount of data acquired by their detector over several years. The data concern the collisions of ultra-energetic protons , to 13 TeraelettronVolt, in the LHC, which give rise to the production of various other particles, the traces of which have been probed for years – among the most famous results, the discovery of the Higgs boson. These analyzes led to the identification of the new particle, composed not of any 4 quarks, but of 4 quarks charm , the first time a physical object of this kind has been identified. The fact that they are just charm (a type of quark) was revealed by the analysis of data indicating among other things the presence of a mass between 6.2 and 7.4 GeV / c 2 (a mass unit of particles), compatible with a structure with 4 charm quarks. “What we have now discovered with the data of our experiment is a new special particle because it is composed of four heavy quarks, two charm quarks and two anticharm quarks “, stressed Giovanni Passaleva, international manager of the Lhcb experiment, ” representing a bench privileged test for the development of theoretical models of strong interactions “.

A first important result

“The existence of the new particle” , explains Liupan An , a young Chinese researcher from Tsinghua University in Beijing, who came to Italy at the Infn section of Florence, “was ascertained with a high statistical probability, more than 5 sigma, as they say in technical jargon. A puzzle still to be solved concerns the nature of this type of particles , in particular if they are intended as quark systems closely related to each other, or if they have a structure more similar to molecules “. In practice the quarks could be firmly connected or weakly linked: the architecture of this tetraquark and studying it will help you understand something more.

This first result, continues the researcher, will allow us to progress in understanding the strong interactions , whose theory is characterized by extremely difficult to solve equations.