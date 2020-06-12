liam-gallagher-postpones-the-wedding-in-italy:-«i'm-not-getting-married-with-the-mask»

Liam Gallagher will not say “yes” this summer . The former Oasis frontman has decided to postpone the wedding in Italy because of the coronavirus. “ I'm not going to marry the mask ,” he explained to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 . The English singer was supposed to marry his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther during the summer in Italy. Top secret place and date that at this point will welcome Liam, girlfriend and guests in 2021.

Just a few months ago 47 enne had guaranteed to the fans, during a conversation via Twitter, that his marriage would go on as planned and that the ceremony would not have been canceled.

But restrictions due to the virus – such as mandatory mask and social distancing – made him change his mind.

The rocker had asked for Debbie's hand in 2019 on the Amalfi Coast. And for the wedding – which for him is the third after Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton – he had even decided to take dance lessons . The two have been together since 2014, but it is not yet time to be “husband and wife”. The appointment is for the 2021.

