licia-nunez:-«and-now-a-son»

Licia Nunez , 42 years, spent 87 days in the home of Big Brother Vip. And as soon as she got out she found a completely changed world, in full Coronavirus emergency. On the evening she was taken from the Cinecittà house, the actress did not find anyone to welcome her, not even the public. She received those gloves and masks with which we are all used to living together and was accompanied home. «What I feel», he says, «is still a sense of bewilderment, as if I were in a blender».

And it is not the first time. Born in Puglia, left home very young, Licia has climbed several times on a roller coaster, and now has a license. Watershed, a coming out arrived in 2012 in an interview with Vanity Fair: «The my heart belongs to a woman ». It was the first time, then, that he talked about the relationship with the activist and politician Imma Battaglia. Now to embrace her again – always at a safe distance – she has found her partner, Barbara Eboli, the first person here tells us that it made her want to build a future.

How are you?

«On my way home, as soon as I left the house, I drove through Rome. It was surreal. I rolled down the window and didn't hear any noise: just an abnormal silence. Today, everyday life is unusual, I went from one prison to another. As soon as I saw Barbara again I held her to me indefinitely. She also wore a mask, and it was the longest hug in a thirty-three month relationship. We like to count the months “.

How did you meet?

«Thanks to our chihuahuas. We met at the right time, we are those two women who have not chosen each other but it is the chemistry that has chosen us. One day he wrote me a message, explaining that his dog was looking for a girlfriend, even in friendship. We wrote each other, joking about a coffee to be taken sooner or later. It happened months later, after meeting in a park near the house. We sat on a bench, where our initials are still standing today. I never thought that those “L” and “B” would become a reality. I was still licking the wounds of a previous story and she too. It all started on July 6th 2017. It was the first person to tell me that she was willing to swim in my pain. Since then we have always been there, for each other. We have been away, so long, only for Big Brother “.

Didn't you think that reality TV could be a risk for your relationship?

“We knew it would be a bit of a test for nine. Before accepting I said to her: “Barbara, I can only do it with the certainty that you are with me”. Because I knew that in front of the cameras I would also have to strip my private person. I spoke publicly about my orientation several years ago, Barbara did not. She is not a public figure and has always been very discreet, especially at work “.

How much do prejudices weigh today?

«It still takes a great deal of courage to get naked in a society like ours. There is still no full freedom. I have many friends who are afraid, who prefer not to externalize their homosexuality. This is why I feel a great responsibility towards them. Today I am proud of who I am and who I love, even if many people still label me in a derogatory way “.

His coming out is dated 2012.

«I was 30 years old and I had spent too much time hiding my reality, I almost felt suffocated. At that moment I was very exposed, I was shooting the second season of The three roses of Eva and I was in love with a woman. I felt the personal need to declare myself and it was a great liberation “.

In the confessional he also spoke of another pain of his past.

«Yes, an abortion. I wanted to tell you about the trauma of 2003, because being able to talk about it today represents a lot for me. At the time I was 25 years old, I was with a man older than me and I was at the beginning of my career. When I found out I was pregnant I got scared and made the big mistake of not talking about it with anyone, neither with the man I was with, nor with my best friend, let alone with my mother. I wanted to understand for myself, what was right for me and after about 4/5 weeks, the idea of ​​expecting a baby became a belief within me. I put my hand on my tummy and wondered what it would be like, what my son's face would look like. I wanted it with all my heart, but one afternoon I had a severe bleeding. The gynecologist told me to go to the clinic immediately. I took a taxi and simultaneously called the man I was with. When I told him everything he said only: “I need to think”. I never heard from him again. I got to the hospital in extremis to save me. Since then I have this long scar that I never wanted to cover. Because I'm also that, I'm that pain. I sank later. “

How do you go through the dark?

“I chose to hit rock bottom, my best friend became alcohol. I felt guilty as if it were my fault. I needed some time to understand. I have been addicted to alcohol for more than nine months, I have never seen my mother, friends. I was ashamed. One night I realized that I had really hit rock bottom: I fell into the house at night because I had been drinking. I woke up on the ground the next day and called my gynecologist. He said to me: “Now I'll do it. You need support. ” From there I started a path of analysis, I processed the abortion as if it were a real mourning “.

Inside the house of Big Brother he also celebrated his birthday. What do you wish?

«I would like to become a mother, now I am ready. When I met Barbara I immediately told her: “Barbara, you take Lygia, but you also take a part of me that is no longer there, that remained there in that month of 2003 “. She understood it, as she understood my desire for motherhood matured in recent years. I always told myself that I would have wanted to become a mother if the right conditions had been there. The first? Having a usual relationship because a child must grow up in an environment full of love, regardless of whether those people who love only two women, two men, a man and a woman. Now you can't, but as soon as the world is quieter, that's my wish “.

Meanwhile, what will be the first thing that will end the quarantine?

«Inside the Big Brother , before we knew about the world outside, we were always joking. We imagined what we would do once outside. I said I wanted to go to the beach and be silent. Now, however, I want to hug my mother. I haven't seen her since 13 December. We have always had a complex relationship, but in recent years we have recovered it “.

