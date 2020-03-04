life-120,-the-list-of-those-who-ask-for-damages-to-adriano-panzironi-is-extended

From the Medical Association of Rome to those of Milan, Venice and Naples, from biologists to journalists to bakers: the civil parties were presented at the first hearing of the trial against the guru

The trial against Adriano Panzironi , the inventor of the contested diet Life 120 . On March 3, the first hearing was held at the court of Rome . The journalist is called to answer for abusive exercise of the medical profession . According to the accusation with the books, starting with the manual that codified the diet, Live up to 120 years , tv programs, primarily The health seeker , and Panzironi supplements has crossed the perimeter of the medical profession, as is known subject to strict rules and specific authorizations. Titles that the guru, who claims that we can live up to 120 sticking to his lifestyle, he doesn't.

The criminal trial has been updated to 31 March , when the real debate will open. In the meantime, the list of civil parts that ask the judge for damages in the event of a conviction is lengthened. To the Order of the doctors of Rome , from which everything started, given that in the 2018 filed a complaint against the creator of Life 120, have joined, as far as is known Wired , colleagues from Milan, Naples and Venice.

The Order of Biologists , that of the journalists of Lazio (with which Panzironi is registered and now suspended) and Assipan, the association of bakers of Confcommercio. “ This gentleman (Panzironi, ed) over the years with his communication he had a major responsibility in lowering the consumption of bread, which he indicates as one of the most harmful products in the world ” , explains to Wired the president of Assipan, Claudio Conti. Bread, pasta and more generally all the typical carbohydrates of the Mediterranean diet are unwanted guests at the Life table 120, which is based on the combination of proteins and supplements. It will now be up to the judge to examine the requests and establish, in the hearing of 31 March, which civil parties to accept at the trial.

Appeals, direct TV and claque

Panzironi also sought allies to support his cause. A month ago, at the height of a day event dedicated to the Life diet 120 made an appeal to his followers read, to register on the list of witnesses of the trial. “ Few tens of people will actually be called to testify – the letter said -, but it is important to file a testimonial list composed of thousands of names for positively influence the judge who will be called to preside over the trial “.

To exploit the quantity, in short, in favor of one's defense. The guru is playing all his cards to save his face in front of his “people”: for days he has been asking sms and video messages in support, organized a live TV on the Life channel 120 on the day of the first hearing, he was greeted by a claque of supporters outside the court of Rome .

Matter of roles

The abusive exercise of the medical profession can cost r exclusion from six months to a year , plus a fine between 10 mila and 50 thousand euros. The penal code, article 348, speaks clearly: the abuse occurs when you practice a profession that requires particular qualifications, without having them. And for the public prosecution, supported by the deputy prosecutor Francesco Marinaro, with books, TV format and Panzironi supplements he went further.

To his the guru wrote: “ The prosecution believes that only a doctor can write books or participate in transmissions television that have health and medicine as a theme, in addition to the fact that it does not recognize the healing abilities of Life 120, considering it as a lifestyle devoid of scientific validity “. A statement that he takes care not to make outside his limited circle, given that under the spots of his supplements, in order to avoid attracting other fines for unfair commercial practices, he says: “ Integration has no therapeutic efficacy or curative nature “.

But the validity of the diet, which should obtain at most a scientific endorsement, is not discussed before the judge. The court has to determine whether with the Life method 120 the journalist did the doctor's job, who has no titles to exercise.

Also reported by the Italian Diabetes Society (Sid) and by the Diabetes Doctors Association (AMD), hit by sanctions against him or the companies he controls, by the Authority guarantor of the market, Panzironi is the head of a complex network of companies that moves a turnover of different millions of euros. And that is based precisely on those books, TV programs and supplements in the sights of the Prosecutor of Rome.