life-120,-the-trial-of-adriano-panzironi-begins:-everything-you-need-to-know

Tuesday, March 3, first hearing for the longevity diet guru, who will have to defend himself against the accusation of abusive medical practice. What could happen

From left: Benedetto Dionisi, Adriano Panzironi and Roberto Panzironi (screenshot: Life 120 / YouTube)

As it is known since last October, the inventor Life style Life 120 Adriano Panzironi has been postponed in judgment on charges of having illegally exercised the medical profession , both through the books of which he is the author and with the television programs in which he acts as a guru-protagonist. The first hearing, at the court of Rome, was set for the morning of Tuesday March 3 : in short, there we are.

The indictment

The Order of doctors (Omceo) of Rome announced that he will become a civil party in the process. The same institution in 2018 filed complaint against Panzironi, confident that other professional orders (medical and otherwise) will join the lawsuit against the diet that promises to extend life up to 120 years giving up the carbohydrates and abounding with spices .

According to the provisions of the article 348 of the Criminal Code, the abusive exercise of the profession is a crime that occurs every time a person practice a profession that requires a specific qualification , but without having the titles . In the event that the judge establishes the effective existence of the crime, our system provides for prison for a period from a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 3 years, together with a fine between 10 mila ei 50 thousand euros.

To this penalty should be added the interdiction from the professional register , but in the case of Panzironi it cannot happen since he is not currently registered with any medical order. Finally, the same article 348 provides for an increase in penalties if the accused has “determined others to commit the crime” , or if it will be established that other people of the galaxy Life 120 were pushed by Panzironi himself to exercise they illegally turn the medical profession. Hypothesis, the latter, which however seems to be unlikely.

As we had already told here on Wired , there is no doubt that neither Adriano Panzironi nor his brother Roberto are in possession of any certified competence in the medical or healthcare field. The point of the dispute, therefore, is not in assessing whether the two owners of the Life business 120 have the qualifications to practice the medical profession (because the answer is undoubtedly “ no” ), but in assessing whether the popular-advertising materials put in black on white in the books or declaimed on TV they fall or not in the category of medical acts . If it were established that the advice and suggestions provided by the guru actually constitute prescriptions or medical indications, then a sentence would be sent. If, on the other hand, it were established that this is not a medical act, the trial would end with nothing done.

The question of health and science

Although there is no clear legislative definition of what a medical act is , its characteristics have been widely shared and known for some time. To be precise, there is also a difference between a medical act (which can only be performed by doctors) and a health act (both by doctors and by all workers in the health professions), but common to both is the need to obtain the relative qualification , and certainly a journalist (now Panzironi has been suspended from the order by Lazio) is not authorized to carry out anyone of two.

Among the activities that fall within the exercise of the medical profession there are of course the execution of diagnosis and the prescription of therapies , but also the activities that – in the clinical setting – have to do with the teaching , the training and the organization of the care. Furthermore, in the opinion of the Omceo of Rome, the prescription of diets or lifestyles can be considered a exception to the medical act only if “the patient is a healthy person with no health problems “, while ” in the case of Panzironi there are patients who expressly declare to have pathologies “. In other words, for a person who complains about specific clinical ailments, the only people authorized to prescribe diets would be licensed doctors.

What the court of Rome will not take into consideration is the effectiveness and scientific validity of the theories proposed by the Life lifestyle 120. Although we have repeatedly stated that the diet and supplementation model proposed by Panzironi does not enjoy any scientific basis (beyond some simple common sense advice), in this case the question is not relevant from a procedural point of view, since the indictment relates to something else.

Preparations for the fateful day

A few days ago Wired has published an investigation that reveals the background of the business of the Life world 120. In the meantime, counter-moves are being prepared among the followers of the guru. Even if there are no interrogations in the first hearing , as early as February, Panzironi is looking for witnesses – to be recruited from among the most enthusiastic of his audience – who can defend him from the accusations, probably to tell how the diet has made it possible to obtain unexpected healings . And although there will be at least a few dozen people who can be heard in the classroom, Panzironi said he wanted to compile a list “with thousands of names” , focusing on the quantity more than on the quality for “positively influencing the judge” .

At the same time in the square in front of the court it seems (or at least so it emerges from social networks) that some of the loyal ones have given themselves appointment on Tuesday morning to express support for the guru with your presence. All accompanied by a direct TV. Because it should not be forgotten that one of Panzironi's great successes, more communicative than health, was to have created an audience of enthusiastic people of the Life diet 120, which in part have also taken on an active role in the self-celebratory marketing model that has been offered for years in bookstores and on TV.

Finally, it should be said that the eventual fine that Panzironi could be credited could not have a value such as scratch the business system. Even in the highest hypothesis, that is 50 thousand euros , would be much lower than other sanctions already received by the Market Guarantor Authority for unfair commercial practices , with a total value of almost 300 thousand euros . This time, however, the court won't just talk about money.