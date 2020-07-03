life,-a-new-project-to-tell-the-health-that-will-come

In a phase where the need for information on the world of health is growing, a new project arrives that wants to tell about change, also looking at technological innovation



The universe that gravitates around the health system has become more complex, also thanks to the digital acceleration . There are more stories to tell and more questions to ask than in the past: the words of medicine have changed and if a few decades ago concepts such as research, therapies, transplants dominated, today it is necessary to deal with all the various nuances of digital health , which will be increasingly decisive in providing care and services. Also, as demonstrated by the Covid pandemic – 19 , the need for citizens to know better the mechanisms and language of science, but also the management of health systems, in terms of organization and expenditure, and certainly not only at central level .

In the emergency, moreover, there were also stories of innovation because the shock has many entrepreneurs and startuppers to accelerate the creation of solutions to try to lend a hand.

The general feeling is that this attention will remain high by the public; moreover, for entrepreneurs and startuppers, margins will be increasingly important, because the change will be systemic. Also to tell about these evolutions, a brand journalism project was born that takes the name of Life, the health that will come . The Startup Italia blog is created together with Sanofi Pasteur, the Sanofi vaccine division.

Digital economy in the health, startup, education but also technology and lifestyle segment are the thematic areas that will host the contributions of what is by definition a multi-signature platform (among the authors, not only journalists but also experts and exponents of the universe of Italian innovation). As Mario Merlo , general manager of Sanofi Pasteur Italia, writes , in the editorial that introduces the project, it is now clear that a piece of the the future of each of us depends on virologists, immunologists, but also on data analysts, computer scientists, economists and that in general it will be necessary to aggregate more experts “also with different skills for find effective answers, whether related to vaccines or treatments “. Here is therefore that “the reasoning that will be addressed by many experts on these pages will revolve around the concept of fundamental prevention, necessary programming, indispensable collaboration “.