“life-in-live-summer”:-the-arrival-of-andrea-delogu-and-marcello-masi,-between-freshness-and-continuity

Let's dispel the myth that day-time programs are just an opaque reflection of an old, frosted, hagiographic television. Beyond the fact that experts tell us that in order to understand the real country it would be necessary to take a look at what is broadcast in the morning and afternoon on generalist networks, it is important to pay attention not only to the contents, which almost always pass from the news and from the costume, but also to the faces that enter the homes of the Italians and who make themselves the spokesman of those messages in a way that is not taken for granted, as a well-done homework.

In this, Life in Live Summer try not only to create continuity with the traditional edition, but also to give Raiuno two hosts who together make sparks: the journalist Marcello Masi and Andrea Delogu, in his first experience tout court on the public service.

Together with @andreadelogu & @MarcelloMasiRai, @FlaminiaBolzan, @ 3filetti and Valerio Rossi Albertini will keep you company all summer long! #LaVitaInDiretta pic.twitter.com/x6HE3P2Zrj – Live Life (@vitaindiretta) June 29, 2020

After demonstrating great familiarity with the television medium thanks to programs such as Dance Dance Dance and Talk to her on FoxLife, experiments that were successful but always aimed at a niche, Delogu lands on Raiuno after several appearances as a jury and expert on prime time on tiptoe, without overdoing it. For a face that has often juggled with a light language and very little with the seriousness imposed by the news it would have been very easy to sin in excess, to take the measurements with the clumsiness typical of novice young people. Andrea Delogu, on the other hand, carries herself skilfully alternating the registers without the anxiety of dominating them at all costs. The freshness of his conduct, which at the beginning of the first episode betrays the typical emotion of the beginning, is exactly what was needed on an afternoon in which the tension was the main factor in the last period.

After the coldness of the leave of Lorella Cuccarini and Alberto Matano, who should return to the guide of the canonical edition of the Vita in Live in September, the couple Delogu – Masi works because they are respectful and kindred, determined not to go to war but to cooperate for the success of the operation. «Life is made up of many facets and we will try to tell you all about them» specifies Masi in the first minutes of the live broadcast, also excited. Despite the limitations imposed by the containment provisions, the two conductors seem close and aligned not only in chemistry, but also in spirit. From the measured respect imposed by the news to the lightness tickled by the costume, Andrea Delogu and Marcello Masi inaugurate a traditional afternoon, but less rigid and institutional than in previous editions. And something tells us that few will be unhappy.

