life-in-the-time-of-the-coronavirus:-the-new-graduate

Paolo Guarda, 22 years, he is just graduated. In Materials and Nanotechnology Engineering at the Politecnico di Milano. Thesis on the property of composite materials. Vote, ninety three. Paolo is one of the first Italian students who graduated from a distance by videoconference.

Empty classrooms and prof in toga on the other side of the video camera. His is one of the many stories of these times when our lifestyle has changed . It is a necessity, remember, and not a choice. Technology, in some cases, can help. Waiting for better times to return.

This is, therefore, the story of Paolo, a new engineer at the time of the Coronavirus.

“We discovered a week before that our degree would be remote,” he says, “At the beginning they made us understand that the session could be postponed for a few weeks, after things changed. Suddenly it became impossible to predict when it will be possible to return to normal, we could not get stuck. By 10 March you must register for the specialist, instead there are those who want to look for work … “.

How did it go?

“I had already discussed the thesis, in private with the professors, there was only the proclamation online. We connected at 9 o'clock on the platform provided by the university. We were all there, students and teachers, but each one in connection from his room “.

Disappointment?

“At the beginning, yes, I was quite blown away, I felt disappointment and bitterness. After three and a half years of sacrifices, I looked forward to celebrating, to embracing relatives and friends, to finally enjoy the moment. But we are in this situation and we couldn't have done better. The Polytechnic has promised us a day of celebration, later on, when possible, it will be a real Graduation Day “.

How would you have liked to celebrate?

“ A party with relatives and another with friends. I would have organized an aperitif with the classmates, the friends of the sea, those of the mountains. And then we would go to the disco. We will do this when we return to normal. In the meantime, I toasted with my parents. They bought me the crown, we posed for souvenir photos, that's okay. There was emotion. And with my companions we decided to try to play down and dress halfway. We put on a jacket and shirt to show us on the PC, but underneath there are those like me who wore the suit, who the pajamas, who only in his underwear. Another positive aspect, if you can say so? I woke up at 8. 50. Usually, however, the alarm sounds very early because I live in Varese and every morning I have to get to Milan.

What will you do now?

«I have already enrolled in the specialist, this time in Management Engineering. Courses start by the day. Online, of course “.

How has your life changed in recent weeks?

“I don't go to Milan to study anymore, I try to stay outdoors, or I stay at home. A few weeks ago I went skiing because having finished the triennial I was a little freer “.

Are you afraid of contagion?

« I inform the just, without panic. I did not expect that in a few weeks, the infections could increase so much. The anxiety, however, has so far kept her away. “

