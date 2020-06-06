life-is-a-collective-work-of-art

This coverstory article was published in the Health a Vanity Fair supplement N. 22 – 23 June 2020



What is life without change? Let's talk about the most natural force in the world, often opposed and impossible to avoid. We come from nature and we will return there. The question is: “ How will we live in harmony with our ecosystem on this planet ?”. The Earth is in a phase of transformation, much of our future lies in the way we choose to help or hinder the positive progress of the world around us.

Will we continue with the harmful practices of industry and oppression, interfering more and more with the cycles of nature, or will we take a break, reflect and start again to create something cleaner, better, intelligent?

I have witnessed a positive change just recently in the past month. In Oregon, in the United States, friends of the program Forest Watch of the local organization Bark have worked together successfully to save a virgin forest, important for the balance of the environment in that region. In Egypt, a team co-led by an old friend of mine is at the final stage of a project to safeguard the coasts of the Red Sea, where some of the coral reefs in the best health conditions in the world are located. In Australia, several friends have made great efforts to save and heal wildlife affected by the recent fires that devastated the country.

Over the past few months I have seen many friends begin to cultivate home gardens, produce their own food and contribute to a more eco-friendly life.

Every day we witness the story of discouraging news, yet, at the same time, so much has been done to rebuild, find a new and more sustainable balance. So, what is our role in all this? Sometimes I feel lost, not knowing how I could make a difference in the face of the enormous problems that exist in our society. But that's exactly where the change begins: on an individual level . Imagine a world where every single person does what they love or does a kind act. Eight billion people who make their contributions with passion would transform the world as we know it. The power of collective action is by far the most powerful force. Each of us has the opportunity, every day, to create change in the people around us through a small gesture of kindness or, sometimes, an action of great transformation . So the question is: “What will you do to create change?”.

I find my power in my artistic creations and in the people I work with. Together we build an alternative reality, more vivid, in which we imagine a world fueled by union. By lifting each other up we create an energy field that is perceived by thousands around us. When people have the opportunity to see an alternative, they start to believe it. The work that my community does to share personal experience, vulnerability and visions of the future creates a tangible energy, which can be drawn on and which can be shared from individual to individual. The truth is: together we are stronger, and when we realize it and turn awareness into action we become unbeatable.

We have passed incredible tests as a species: wars, natural disasters, famines, pandemics, and the list goes on. We will continue to resist and, perhaps, even thrive, in any case, our future is decided together .

Author of the text and photos of this article, the 29 enne Rob Woodcox , photographer and teacher American art and fashion, lives between Mexico City, Los Angeles and New York. Famous above all for his compositions of bodies stuck in motion and for his “streaked” portraits, he adds a relentless and contagious passion to his talent for photography. Fascinated by the geological forms of nature and the anatomical ones of human bodies, he creates images of harmony and balance to tell an ideal of beauty “to which we all have the power to access and preserve”. The locations are also chosen according to the shapes and colors: the pink of the salt pans, the deep blue of the mountain lakes, the burnt orange of the canyons of the West Coast. His new book « Bodies of Light » (Thought Catalog Books, pages 172, $ 59, 99, shopcatalog.com) is a collection of his most inspired and surreal works up to today.

