“life-is-stronger-than-covid.”-the-new-rava-foundation-safe-project

Also the Francesca Rava Foundation N.P.H. Italia Onlus took the field in the emergency coronavirus responding, in coordination with the institutions, to requests for help from hospitals in different cities of Italy, finding and donating PPE and equipment for dedicated departments , by sending specialized health volunteers. The Foundation's help is also directed to family homes, communities for minors and families that the emergency has made even more difficult, with the delivery of masks, gels and basic necessities.

And Fondazione Rava also deals with maternity (once again). «Safe mothers and babies. Life is stronger than Covid “, is the project to set up at the Mangiagalli Clinic and Luigi Sacco hospital in Milan indicated by the Lombardy Region as a hub for the metropolitan area of ​​Milan, ad hoc routes for virus-positive mothers so that they, as well as uninfected mothers, can face childbirth in total safety, for themselves and for their children and live peacefully their most beautiful day. In addition to Milan, the Foundation is also working for the maternity wards of other Italian hospital structures, including: the Sant'Anna hospital in Turin, the hospital of Reggio Emilia and the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli in Rome.

In particular, equipment such as dedicated equipment is urgently needed (cardiotocographs, ultrasounds, oximeters) and protection devices (surgical masks and ffp2 , overalls, overalls, shoes). « To respond concretely to the emergency, the our healthcare facility has duplicated. Since March 1st, in fact, we have created two distinct clinics » , Explains Enrico Ferrazzi, director of the complex operating unit at the Policlinico of Milan and manager of the Mangiagalli Center , who adds: «One is dedicated to uninfected women and one for those positive for infection. We are very grateful to the Francesca Rava Foundation once again at our side for finding essential support tools in this emergency “.

«We have worked a lot for this emergency and we are happy now to engage in this program to defend mothers and children», he says Mariavittoria Rava, president of Fondazione Francesca Rava NPH Italia Onlus which explains: “At the Luigi Sacco hospital and at the Policlinico of Milan, Mangiagalli, doctors protect the best patients without having extraordinary resources. For this reason, the Foundation has activated a fundraiser and is trying to recover ultrasounds, other instruments and indispensable medical devices. Our commitment also addresses hospitals in other cities, in Turin, Reggio Emilia, Rome: help us “.

And to further raise awareness and raise funds, in collaboration with the Negri Firman agency, the Foundation has launched a viral social campaign , through the sharing of posts by mothers and women, famous and otherwise, invited to support the project through a donation and the publication of a photo of a happy moment of one's motherhood, appointing 5 friends to do the same. From the godmother of the Foundation, Martina Colombari to Caterina Balivo, Costanza Caracciolo, Samantha De Grenet, Elena Santarelli, Giusy Buscemi, Nicoletta Romanoff and many others.