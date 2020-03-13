light-a-fire-like-a-real-primitive-man

Bill Schindler, professor of archeology and anthropology at Washington College, demonstrates the most effective methods of creating one of the first technologies learned by man in its history on the planet

Emergency situations push us to reflect on our ability to survive beyond the usual certainties: it will not be the case of the coronavirus epidemic, but we would be able, for example, to lighting a fire to warm up or cook food? Many of us probably wouldn't know how. Yet, if you think about it, fire is one of the most primitive technologies in the world, and has changed the history of mankind: at the origin it is likely that was generated by a natural phenomenon such as lightning, attracting the attention of our ancestors.

In this video Bill Schindler , professor of archeology and anthropology at Washington College, demonstrates effective methods of lighting fire in a wild setting. Basically the triangulation is always the same; it takes oxygen, already present in the air, a fuel and then heat (and the latter is the part to focus more on, not even to say it).

Schindler then explains how to light a fire in hand drill fire mode (therefore with a peg) and bow drill (with a bow); in both cases it is not easy, it takes patience and manual skills. As the scholar points out, although being in a situation where survival is at stake is not on the agenda, learning and practicing these primitive attitudes reconnects us more with our past and with the environment, bringing us back to an evolutionary phase that has still something to teach us.