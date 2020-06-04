light-up-the-music:-5-questions-in-geneva

Ginevra , class 1993, is a young girl born in Turin but citizen of the world: in a few years he moved to Milan in England , where he took his first steps of his musical career. In this interview he told us about his project, made with a team of professionals to whom he is very attached, of the choice to write English and, from the last song Unknown , even from his Italian period, made of emotions in which an entire generation of off-site visitors can be recognized.

1.Hello Geneva! To begin, we would like to ask you for a quote from a song that represents you. What's your?

The quote I have chosen is taken from a song that for me represents a classic, a guideline, or The hill of cherry trees by Lucio Battisti who does: «And almost always the sun behind the hill». I chose it because it is a very poetic phrase but at the same time very simple, it gives me a thread of hope and a very intense sense of peace, a fundamental aspect of my listening. Lucio Battisti is like a myth to me, a fundamental character who has accompanied me since childhood.

2. Define your work through three of your passages.

The first song I choose is Forest , song in English released in 2018: represents an important part of my musical journey as it is the official presentation to the public, my debut. It is also the first single of the EP: I had worked really hard on it together with my team – a team that is still by my side – with whom we have built a real story, both musical and aesthetic.

The second song I chose is Burning , released in September 2019, with the same team and the same ways of writing, or in English: this song has sanctioned another important passage, especially in terms of sound. After several attempts made with various materials I found myself in the sound dimension in which English was predominantly present.

The third song is Unknown , the song just released, which is also the first text that I wrote in Italian after the English phase. It tells a bit about the opposite of the situation we are experiencing: it is a love story set in a very busy city, a very dear imaginary, already introduced with Metropoli . The protagonists are two people who live in a big city, a city populated by strangers who also makes themselves unknown. It is the effect that a big city can have on people's relationships, especially as regards my generation. The aspect I like most about this song is how we combined the lightness of sound with the depth of the text.

3. In which line does your music fit? Who are your reference artists when you write?

I consider myself a pop artist, I narrate pop themes with a simple language and with terms that can reach many people. The sound instead comes from different strands thanks to the English influences of the garage and groove. My reference for the text is Battisti , a real myth for me, while from a sound point of view I admire a lot James Blake , The XX , Charlie XCX .

4. What is the biggest success you have collected for now in the CV and what would you like to answer if we asked you this question in a year?

It was a success for me to be where I am now, to have traveled far from my family and to have moved to another city when I was very young: it was a very important step for me. Another success is certainly the fact of having entered Asian Fake , a very important label, and being together with other artists who represent me and with whom I find myself very much. For the future I hope to always do what I like, to get more and more quality and to take care of all aspects of my project, improving the final result more and more. I also hope to write a song for artists that I respect: I am writing some lyrics and I hope soon to be able to hear them sing by people I admire.

5. “My funniest experience is …”

One of the funniest experiences I've ever had is definitely Erasmus in a small town in England . In order to play and start performing live I had to go to Nottingham , where there were several clubs that organized open mic, to get there, however, I had to take the night bus and most of the Sometimes I was alone. That period really taught me many things and allowed me to start my career as an independent musician.

