Lightweight Metals Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 |DuPont, Solvay, Exxon Mobil Corporation., SABIC, Bayer AG, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC

Global lightweight metals market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Light metals are those metals which usually have low density and high strength. These light metals have very low- toxicity as compared to the heavy metals. Aluminium, titanium, beryllium and magnesium are some of the common type of the lightweight metals. These light metals are widely used in the industries like aerospace, chemical process, medical and marine. They usually improve p product shape, conductivity, ductility, malleability, yield strength, and melting point.

Drivers and Restraints of the Lightweight Metals market

Market Drivers:

Growth of the aerospace industry acts as a driver for this market growth

Increasing prevalence of electric vehicles is another factor driving the market growth

Increasing material innovation in aviation industries will also augment the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High price of the lightweight metals is restraining the growth of this market

Rising safety concern among population is also restricting the growth of this market

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as DuPont, Solvay, Exxon Mobil Corporation., SABIC, Bayer AG, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Novelis, ArcelorMittal, PPG Industries, Inc., Alcoa Corporation., VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation., U.S. Magnesium LLC, Precision Castparts Corp, Trinseo, Owens Corning, Hexcel Corporation,, Thermo Fisher Scientific., 3T Additive Manufacturing.

Global Lightweight Metals Market Segmentation:

By Type: Composite, Metals, Plastics

By Applications: Aerospace, Marine, Chemical Process, Medical

To comprehend Lightweight Metals market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Lightweight Metals market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lightweight Metalsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

