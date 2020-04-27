World
Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet, a love at the terminus
After months of gossip, confirmation has arrived. The two actors, paparazzati the first time in New York, in October of 2018, broke up. Too many commitments would not have benefited the harmony of the couple, whose stability may have been questioned (also) by some colleagues
The indiscretion began to circulate in January after the Golden Globes and the party that followed. Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet , linked since the autumn of 2018, have taken separate paths, it was said then, decreeing the end of a love that came, instead, with spring.
Us Weekly confirmed on 25 April that nothing survived the bond between the actors. The two, who together filmed The King , lending themselves to a red carpet among the most loved of the last Venice Film Festival, they broke up. To reiterate this, without any need for official confirmation from those directly concerned, was British Vogue.
The newspaper, which dedicated the cover story to Chalamet, specified in a passage in its story that the actor is single again. What led him to end his relationship with Lily-Rose Depp, in the interview given to British Vogue it has not been said. But Us Weekly spoke of a long-finished relationship .
Too many commitments would not have helped sentimental harmony, bringing the boys, 24 years he, 20 she, to move beyond the lawful. And gossips say that someone else could benefit from the distance. Zendaya, for example, who shared the set of Dune with Chalamet .
