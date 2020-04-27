Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet, a love at the terminus

The indiscretion began to circulate in January after the Golden Globes and the party that followed. Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet , linked since the autumn of 2018, have taken separate paths, it was said then, decreeing the end of a love that came, instead, with spring.

READ ALSO

Did Timothée Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp break up?

Us Weekly confirmed on 25 April that nothing survived the bond between the actors. The two, who together filmed The King , lending themselves to a red carpet among the most loved of the last Venice Film Festival, they broke up. To reiterate this, without any need for official confirmation from those directly concerned, was British Vogue.

Browse gallery

The newspaper, which dedicated the cover story to Chalamet, specified in a passage in its story that the actor is single again. What led him to end his relationship with Lily-Rose Depp, in the interview given to British Vogue it has not been said. But Us Weekly spoke of a long-finished relationship .

READ ALSO

When the red carpet tells how a love is born (and how it ends)

Too many commitments would not have helped sentimental harmony, bringing the boys, 24 years he, 20 she, to move beyond the lawful. And gossips say that someone else could benefit from the distance. Zendaya, for example, who shared the set of Dune with Chalamet .

READ ALSO

Lily-Rose Depp and Timothée Chalamet, postcards (of love) from Capri