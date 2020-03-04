limiting-the-spread-of-the-new-coronavirus-is-(also)-to-us

Good behavioral rules can help limit the spread of coronavirus. Acting as a sort of “social vaccine”

(photo: Tiziana Fabi / Afp via Getty Images)

A vaccine against coronavirus does not yet exist and it may take more than a year to have one available. Yet in recent days, in the face of the Italian epidemic and the measures taken to contain it, we have sometimes heard of a concept traditionally (but not only) associated with vaccinations However. That of 'immunity of flock , i.e. protection from the transmission of a pathogenic because most of the population is immunized. Thus, if the infection does not find fertile ground, it circulates less and even those who are at risk and are not immunized have less chance of being infected. It is in this direction that the measures just proposed by the Scientific Technical Committee established by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte go: stem the most possible virus circulation , avoiding crowding and closeness between people. Not only in the areas most at risk today, but throughout Italy . And not just for people at risk.

In this context and in the absence of a vaccine , it has Does it make sense today to talk about herd immunity for the new coronavirus ? And in what terms? What does it mean?

Behaviors as a key to reducing transmissibility

Not from the strictly immunological point of view, he recalled in recent days the virologist Ilaria Capua . Or rather, not yet. “ This virus being completely unknown to the human population gallops, and therefore infects many many people. The moment the convalescents and the healed who have antibodies begin to be a significant number, here is the immunity of flock and here are the red traffic lights. At that point the virus stops galloping “ . The strategy, pending a vaccine , however, is certainly not to leave the virus free of gallop so that more and more people become immune . In reverse. The strategy is rather to contain it to reduce the burden of infections from a socio-sanitary point of view .

Without a vaccine and without brakes immunological – as are those for example that we accumulate over the years against the influence – but with measures of containment and good behavior . With a sort of immunity of behavioral flock , as you call it on The Conversation , Peter Hall of the School of Public Health and Health Systems of the University of Waterloo. “As humoral responses in the body ward off infection, so do behaviors which block access roads for an infectious agent. With a truly large proportion of the population constantly implementing behaviors that reduce transmissibility, epidemics can be prevented or significantly limited, without the reactionary measure of quarantine “.

Increase the prevalence of behaviors which prevent the spread of the virus in the population, do it in a high percentage of people, consistently , can help fight epidemics such as that from coronavirus , Hall writes again. Let's talk about known behaviors that are worth repeating: hand washing, mouth protection with coughing and sneezing, avoiding contact with the infected and remain isolated if you are sick , wear the mask only if infected, also reduce the risk of contagion by disinfecting the germ receptacle surfaces and avoiding touching your face. In areas where there is a spread of Covid – 19 , they add from WHO, it is recommended to stay at home even if the symptoms are mild , like a headache and runny nose and seek the advice of a doctor in case of fever, cough and breathing difficulties.

A vaccine social

No drugs, no vaccines: mere rules behavioral . Something to which, in certain respects, Carlo Federico Perno , director of the department of laboratory medicine at the Niguarda hospital in Milan and professor of microbiology at the University of Milan, refers to it as a sort of social vaccine , tells Wired . “We are talking about a key point in the health education system. In Africa, for example, there are social vaccination programs to educate people on appropriate behaviors to reduce HIV transmission “ . In the same way, and even more considering the methods of transmission through the respiratory tract, applies to the new coronavirus , the expert continues. The logic of the social vaccine is in fact the one adopted with the measures implemented in Italy for the containment of infections – where it is good to still concentrate all efforts, the WHO director general has just reiterated – based on the adoption of behaviors and different sizes according to the different areas. But that could be revised and extended, reports the Ansa , in light of the indications of the scientific committee established by Conte and covering the whole country.

Preventive measures , which go beyond the simple observance of the most basic behaviors of hygiene prevention, but which extend to ward off as much as possible the infections. Countering closeness, with stops at events with crowding of people, avoiding hugs and handshakes . Widening what has been done so far, with far more restrictive measures everywhere, with the respect of a safety distance of two meters and the alternation of places in cinemas and theaters, according to reports Republic.

“In the red areas have been avoided the assemblies, the schools are closed and the social demonstrations that implied high social contact and greater risk of contagion are canceled ” , said Perno. Less stringent measures had been adopted in the so-called yellow zones, and prevention measures were encouraged in the rest of the country. But precisely they could be reviewed shortly, integrated and extended, according to the first rumors, for the whole country.

Currently Perno's opinion is that the measures adopted so far in our country to contain the epidemic have been sufficient . “It is clear that if the situation degenerates – but at the moment we have no evidence in this regard – it may be necessary to do even more, mimicking the isolation and quarantine strategies that have been implemented in Wuhan “. Without going so far, some extra cautions are advisable for some slices of the population. “The invitation to the ultra 65 for example, not to go out and avoid having too many contacts in the red areas seemed reasonable for example “, the expert continues, referring to a section of the population, that of the elderly, most at risk. So much so that it could also be formally adopted in the new containment measures , through an invitation to the over 65 with pathologies and over 75 to avoid crowded places.