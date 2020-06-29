Liquid Filtration Market 2019 Trends, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Overview 2026 | Valmet, Eaton, Lydall, Inc., Sefar AG, Sandler AG, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG

Europe Liquid Filtration Market report identifies the consumers’ needs and wants to deliver it more sincerely, effectively and efficiently than the competition. Easy to understand research method and employment of excellent tools and techniques make this market research report exceptional. The study takes into account drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Clients get fluency with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this Europe Liquid Filtration Market report for the business growth.

The liquid filtration is the process of removal or separation of undesirable chemicals, suspended solids, and biological contaminants from fluids. The liquid filtration is consists of polymer and stainless steel liquid filter housings that available for delivering operator safety and technology used in controlling water, solvents and petrochemicals and chemicals. It is mostly applicable for the sterilization method in laboratories, processing of oils and fats from animal and vegetable source. It also collects dust particles through collection bags. Nowadays the liquid filtration operates through the latest advanced technology such as ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis and nanofiltration where it removes particles of 0.001–0.1 µm from fluids. It is mostly applicable in dairy industry, metal industry and others.

Europe liquid filtration market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Liquid Filtration Market ​​​​​​​

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Valmet, Eaton, Lydall, Inc., Sefar AG, Sandler AG, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, American Fabric Filter Co., Autotech Nonwovens Pvt Ltd., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, HL Filter USA. LLC, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., Hollingsworth & Vose, Filtercorp International Limited., Lenntech B.V., The Kraissl Company, Shelco Filters and others.

Recent developments

In November 2017, Lenntech B.V. was the winner of ‘innovation award’ in category of treatment solutions. They had made water treatment solutions with the help of industrial and mechanical engineering.

In July 2016, Sandler AG launched new production buildings and nonwovens line which is beneficial in expansion of production capacity in the field of textiles industries.

Segmentation: Europe Liquid Filtration Market

Europe liquid filtration market is segmented into three notable segments which are filter media, fabric and end user.

On the basis of filter media, the market is segmented into woven, non-woven and mesh

On the basis of fabric, the market is segmented into polymer, cotton aramid, metal, others In November 2018, FTC Houston launched high efficiency gas-liquid coalescers which are beneficial for particle filters to protect downstream disruption due to particle contaminants and unwanted gas or liquid infiltration.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, chemical, mining, biopharmaceutical, municipal and others In November 2018, The GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG. offered process belt which is beneficial for mechanical, thermal, and chemical robustness during water treatment in chemical industry, paper industry and others.



Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global vs Regional Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

