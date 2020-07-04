liquids-and-minerals:-the-ideal-combination-to-deal-with-temperature-changes

This is a strange summer. E not only because we are still licking our wounds after the hurricane Covid – 19 , trying to understand how to organize the holidays and above all where, but also because according to the latest forecasts, Charon, the African anticyclone protagonist of many past summers, this year does not seem to occur: on the contrary, the temperatures will remain fairly mild throughout the Peninsula, but with frequent changes in temperature . For example, it is not uncommon for 3-4 days of sultry and tropical heat to pass, and then to be seized by a week of disturbances, with monsoon storms and wind.

A problem not to be underestimated, in particular for those suffering from low immune defenses and hypotension : sudden and sudden climatic changes can in fact stress the organism, causing rhinitis and fever, malaise unpleasant especially when outside there are 30 degrees.

«Many organisms struggle to adapt to sudden changes in temperature, which is why they suffer from physical ailments and problems – explains Professor Alessandro Zanasi , specializing in pulmonology and respiratory diseases, member of the S. Pellegrino Observatory and professor at the University of Bologna – For correct body thermoregulation, stressed during periods of sudden changes in temperature, it is important to take in many liquids , regardless of your activity. Especially the minerals such as sodium, magnesium and potassium , which the human body loses through sweating, must be quickly replenished through waters rich in these trace elements and with proper nutrition » .

How best to deal with climate change? The tips are as simple to put into practice as they are basic: «First of all, we must try to reduce the temperature change by keeping the temperature between external and internal environments balanced, especially in hot periods when the air conditioners are turned on in homes and public places – explains Zanasi.

Then, the hydration is the basis on which the thermoregulation is based. To keep the body temperature constant, especially to cool the body, it is therefore necessary to take liquids throughout the day and not only when you feel the urge to thirst “.

This can be combined with a healthy and balanced diet , rich in fruit and vegetables, which add mineral salts and vitamins to those already present in the water we drink.

«Furthermore, it is indicated to dress in layers in order to be covered in cold weather and to be able to gradually undress if you are hot. I recommend choosing clothes in natural fibers such as cotton and linen that allow the skin to breathe.

Finally, potassium and magnesium are precious salts minerals that are lost during physical activity: it is therefore necessary to take them constantly to avoid their deficiency in the body “.

A valid help can come from supplements : taking one tablet or one sachet a day can avoid pressure drops, blurred vision and possible dizziness, due to the heat. In our gallery, you will find the news available in all pharmacies: we recommend before however, taking always consult the attending physician , to find out if they are compatible with your condition of health.

