“little-fires-everywhere”,-the-summer-series

We had written it. Almost asked. And, in the race that (in our opinion) should have taken place, there was a winner. Amazon Prime Video has agreed to distribute online Little Fires Everywhere, not «a» series, but «the» series to be seen at the gates of summer. The production, television adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Celeste Ng, will be released on the streaming platform on 22 May next, the day when the small community of Shaker Heights, with its turbidity provincial secrets, will be forced to reveal itself.

READ ALSO

Because «Little Fires Everywhere» is the series we would like to see

«Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, together with Liz Tigelaar, have created the kind of exciting and exclusive TV content that our customers love. There is a great fervor around this show “, read in a press release published by the leaders of Amazon Prime Video, to which the reasons for such a hype can be soon explained.

Little Fires Everywhere , produced and played by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, it has something of normalizing. It does not tell of murders or unlikely American dreams. He tells of mothers, and in doing so he manages, without any judgment, to highlight its critical issues: the weakness that moves beneath the surface of appearance, (often) bankruptcy models, the myriad of chimeras disguised as certainties. Reese Witherspoon , the handsome and perfect Elena Richardson, is the mother of four children and wife of a husband, Joshua Jackson , chosen for that air of amiable security that seemed to convey. To marry and raise their children, he gave up his true and passionate love for his dream job. He renounced all risks, eliminating any regurgitation of impatience. But in the meeting with Mia Warren ( Kerry Washington ) what he has hidden over time returns, with arrogance and ferocity.

Mia Warren is the nemesis of Elena Richardson. Single mother and wanderer of a daughter without rules, hatching noble dreams. She is an artist, helps the weak and protects, or so it seems, a mysterious past, where the ghosts of surrogate motherhood, of a latent homosexuality and of children “Stolen” intertwine to form one of the most compelling stories of this television year.

READ ALSO

«Little Fires Everywhere»: Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington together