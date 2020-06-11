lizzo-against-body-shaming:-«judge-your-body,-not-mine»

Lizzo is not an artist who doses the words. Rather. Online has made its way with the verbal “brutality” usually destined for an argument between friends (or enemies). He always spoke frankly, as if the notoriety and its consequent burden of responsibility entailed nothing. « I have no intention of starving because someone thinks that, in this way, I am not sexy», he said long ago in an Instagram post, to reiterate what was underlined then in a TikTok video.

And now, filming her fitness routine, the singer is back to talking.

“I have been training steadily for five years,” he said, “and this may sound new to many of you, but I don't train to have the body of your dreams. I train to have the body of my dreams. And do you know what kind of body it is? What is not part of your business “.

The proclamation, as hard as necessary, has gone viral. But the Grammy-awarded singer didn't stop at her first sentence . «I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I am capable of it» , he continued, «Therefore, the next time you have to jump in the head of judge someone, whether they drink a kale smoothie, whether they eat McDonald's, whether they train or not, why don't you stop and watch yourself and worry about your shit? Health is not determined only by how it looks externally. Health is what happens inside. And many of you should purify your soul. Namaste “, concluded Lizzo, 32 years and the pride of those who in themselves have found awareness and stability.

