lizzo-vs-body-shaming:-i-don't-train-for-the-body-of-your-dreams,-but-mine

We are in 2020 and in practice we are missing only the teleportation, yet people continue to want to have their say on the physical aspect of others. Fortunately there is Lizzo that she is proud of her curves, she is not afraid to show them and she always knows how to put body shaming back in her place. On TikTok shared a video of his workouts, giving a lesson to those who think she is too fat to be a healthy model to follow: «I have been training constantly for the past five years. I know it might surprise you, I don't do it to have the body of your dreams, but of mine “. What would it be? “It's none of your business.” Boom, 100% that bitch!

«I am beautiful and I am strong», she says with self-awareness while jumping the rope and pedaling on the exercise bike. To those who criticize her for being overweight, she explains that: “Health depends not only on how we look outside, but on what happens inside us. So the next time you want to judge someone, look at yourself first. “ Today Lizzo is an example of body positivity and female empowerment, but to get there she had to deal with a life of prejudices: 32 years, black, female rapper in a world where usually men dominate the stage, oversize and icon LGBT . But she learned to slip them on with the same ease with which she became the artist most nominated for the Grammy 2020 . Because? Yes (and we like it that way.

“Ok, we need to talk”. This is not the first time that Lizzo points the finger at those who do body shaming on the internet. If then it is the social network itself, well, no comment. A few months ago, the singer noticed that TikTok had removed videos of her dancing in a swimsuit from her profile.

Her name ends up more and more often in the comments of the haters who take it out on other guys and she never misses an opportunity to teach them how they are in the world: «Your child really needs to exercise, otherwise he risks become the next Lizzo ». To the user, she replied thus reposting the video: «You mean the next million dollar deal, a cover of Vogue , 3 Grammy Award , an icon, actress and activist with a perfect backside? ». No one gives us self-esteem, but we can always learn to value ourselves more from those who, like you, are truly an example to follow. In spite of everything. Our weight, the clothes we wear and our imperfections do not define who we are. How do you sing in Juice : If I'm shining, everybody gonna shine / I was born like this, don't even gotta try .

If we believe in ourselves first, nobody can stop us.