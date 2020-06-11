Load Balancer Market to Witness Huge Growth with Top Players | SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC., and More

Data Bridge Market Research introduced the report on the Load Balancer Market, with complete overview of the market, covering various aspects of product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. It compiles in-depth information and research methodologies. It is also combined with relevant charts and tables to enable readers to get a better perspective of this global market.

Global load balancer market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the surging adoption of AI and IoT along with the involvement of load balancer vendors

Top Key Players in the Load Balancer Market are as Follows at Amazon Web Services, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Microsoft, , IBM, Google, Imperva, NGINX Inc., Radware, Fortinet, Inc., A10 Networks, Inc, Kemp Technologies, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Fastly, Inc., Dialogic Corporation, Avi Networks, Joyent, IncInlab Networks GmbH, Cloudflare, Inc., ZEVENET, Array Networks, Inc., AVANU, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Loadbalancer.org Limited, SANGFOR TECHNOLOGIES INC., Hangzhou DPtech Technologies Co., Ltd. among others.

Global Load Balancer Market By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Load Balancer Type (Local Load Balancer and Global Load Balancer), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Others)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Favourable government initiatives and rising investments in digitization will drive the market growth

Rising adoption of data center traffic, cloud-based load balancing services is another factor boosting the market growth

increasing investments along with favourable government initiatives in digitization also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Rising awareness regarding the advantages of cloud and network technologies will also augment this market growth

Market Restraints:

Less bandwidth providers is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Difficult implementation of newer load balancer module in traditional networking ecosystem is also restricting the overall adoption of these market

Lack of access of high speed internet is another factor hampering the market growth

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Regional Growth Analysis:

All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Load Balancer Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Load Balancer Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

