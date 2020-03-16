lodovica-comello-has-become-a-mother:-«welcome-teo»

Lodovica Comello has become a mother . The presenter and singer, 29 years old, welcomed her first child. A boy: «Ciao Teo», wrote via Instagram, revealing the name and showing a hand of the newborn. Enthusiastic, by her side, her husband, the Argentine producer Tomas Goldschidt.

Lodovica only a few days ago had told us about the fears of u n imminent birth in the midst of the coronavirus emergency. «It is an absurd moment to give birth to a baby», he had explained. Without losing, however, the enthusiasm, nor the strength: “We have a clear idea that at the time of birth we will have to remain calm and rely solely on our own strength: no visiting family and no grandmother to teach us how to do it” , he added, “We will be alone.

But it will be like an accelerated course for parents. I know that we will emerge victorious because the instinct and love that will cover us as soon as we have our baby in our arms will be stronger than any epidemic ». No sooner said than done.

Welcome, Teo!

READ ALSO

Lodovica Comello will be mother for the first time

READ ALSO

Lodovica Comello: TV, radio and children to come