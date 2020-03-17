london-changes-its-mind:-no-travel,-contacts-and-pubs

After a much discussed start and making decisions different from the rest of the European countries, Great Britain is also preparing for the great closure . “We ask to change our lifestyle,” says Boris Johnson at the conference. A clear, simple speech where he claims that the number of cases has grown faster than experts thought and this has pushed the government to increase security measures.

Boris Johnson so he comes out on top. During the first live television appointment dedicated to the situation in the country regarding Coronavirus, the English premier urged the whole country to work from home as much as possible, to stop contacting the others people and to travel only if necessary.

“I can't remember anything like this in my life. I don't think there was anything like this in peacetime. “

A change of direction? The scientific director prof. Vallance said the action was stepped up after the latest figures showed that the UK is ahead of the epidemic than previously thought.

First, therefore, we think of the elderly, people already with health problems and pregnant women, who will have to remain in quarantine until 12 weeks. Unlike New York and other European countries where the closure of public places and schools was imposed, Johnson said he would rely on the same companies and citizens, to whom he has asked to avoid contact with other people. From tomorrow, in fact, the government will no longer allow rescuers to participate in mass gatherings, which will probably lead to many more cancellations of concerts and events sportsmen.

Another change also for those with symptoms. If until yesterday, in fact, 7 days were enough at home and only for those with cough and high fever, now the quarantine extends to the whole family for 14 days. While the death toll of Coronavirus in the UK has risen to 53 and 1543 positive, the Prime Minister said: “If necessary, you will need to ask others for help with everyday needs. If this is not possible, you will have to limit contacts when you leave the house to shop. “

The schools are still open. “We believe at the moment that it is much better to keep the schools open”, he has declared. “But we will see this day by day. It's not the priority. ” Meanwhile, however, the schools have sent a message saying to keep the children at home if they have a cough or a cold.

One step at a time, day after day.