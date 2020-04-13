looks-of-hope

This article was published in the issue 15 of Vanity Fair on newsstands until 15 April



Has the work of make-up artists suffered much from measures to combat the virus? We ask one of the best known, Massimiliano della Maggesa, Collistar make-up artist : «The impact was dramatic. According to official data, 95% of perfumeries are closed and many of my colleagues are on layoffs. Shooting will not be easy either, because to make up you have to be very close to the client.

As long as the prescription of the distance meter is kept, it will also be difficult to start working on the photographic sets again. In our sector there will be a total restart. There will necessarily be a selection, with stores that will not reopen. Only true professionalism will endure. “

What will change in the world of make-up after the quarantine?

“All. It will be an epochal change. We will have to rethink the way we sell. We will not be able to resume making several consumers try the same product in perfumeries. The testers, the samples available to customers to test them on the lips, eyes or face will fade. We will invent disposable sticks and do more tutorials on the web. The approach will be emotional, given that it can no longer be technical. We will be able to give advice, but not to put make up on. “

Will the make-up ritual also evolve?

«It is already changing. On Amazon, for example, mascara sales have increased, because the use of the mask makes lipstick superfluous and makeup focuses on the look. In this sense, Collistar's spring-summer Milano by Day collection corresponds to the simplicity we are looking for: BBcream to correct the complexion, blush to give color, lip gloss and green or light blue stylus for the eyelids. We will want to return to products basic, rituals that make us feel good “.

